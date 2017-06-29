Venkatesh Prasad expresses desire to be part of Team India's support staff

The 47-year-old has previously worked as the bowling coach of the team from 2007-2009.

What’s the story?

With a lopsided ODI series against West Indies currently underway, the interest in Indian cricket post the Champions Trophy has been more off the field, than on it. Right after Anil Kumble’s departure as India’s head coach, several names have floated up as his potential replacements for the coveted job.

The latest name to be associated with the team management Kumble’s former India and Karnataka teammate, Venkatesh Prasad, who has served as the Indian bowling coach before. However, the former India paceman hasn’t officially given his name for the job of the head coach but wishes to join the team in the capacity of a bowling or assistant coach.

In case you didn’t know…

An alleged rift between the two powerhouses of Indian cricket, Kumble and captain Kohli, was a major tabloid news for the most part of the last month. When Kumble decided not to renew his association with the team after the Champions Trophy 2017, the BCCI, who had already invited applications for the role, extended the dates further.

The heart of the matter

Venkatesh Prasad, a veteran of 33 Tests and 162 ODIs in a career that started in 1996, will finish off his tenure as India’s junior chief selector later this month. Prasad clarified to Cricbuzz that he has not applied for the head coach’s role, but can work under the likes of Virender Sehwag or Ravi Shastri to help the Indian team utilise his experience as a former bowling coach and international player.

Prasad worked with Lalchand Rajput, another candidate in the coaching race, in the capacity of a bowling coach during the World T20 in 2007, nurturing the likes of Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan, Sreesanth and RP Singh as the team developed a strong core group of players post the 50-over World Cup debacle.

What’s next?

The BCCI, who had initially set a deadline of May 31, have now extended it to July 9 to incorporate more names. The board has clearly stated that it will have a new coach for the team before the Sri Lanka series, and the contract will extend till the next World Cup, which means that a few more names can be expected to be out in the coming days.

Author’s Take

Prasad as a potential candidate for the bowling coach further indicates that Ravi Shastri continues to be a front-runner to clinch the job. Someone who didn’t always hog the limelight during his playing career, Prasad has had the experience of honing upcoming talent at various levels after he retired. He has been the bowling coach of the national team for a healthy period of two years and is well-versed with the workings of the team at the highest level.



