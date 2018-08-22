Representing India in Tests is a dream come true, says Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari got a well-deserved national call-up

Over the last few years, Andhra Pradesh batsman Hanuma Vihari has been knocking the doors of the selectors by scoring runs consistently in the first-class format.

Although he has been prolific in the format ever since making his debut, over the last two seasons, his hunger for runs has increased and he is making it a habit of converting all his centuries into big daddy hundreds.

Vihari averages 60 after playing 61 FC matches for Andhra, India A and South Zone in which he has scored 4940 runs.

He was looking solid in India A's tour of England and in the ongoing unofficial Test against South Africa A and was looking set to score a big one before he was run out for 54.

Vihari is a batsman in the Cheteshwar Pujara mould and has technique and temperament to survive in the format.

The Andhra batsman was rewarded for his good work as the selectors have named in the 17-member Indian squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England.

Along with Vihari, Prithvi Shaw also got his maiden call-up. Sportskeeda caught up with the right-hander and this is what he had to say.

Q: How does it feel to get your maiden national call-up?

It feels great, obviously representing India at the higher level, especially in Tests is a dream come true and I am so happy that I am going to England for the last two matches.

Q: Were you expecting to be picked for the last two Tests?

Actually, today I wasn’t thinking about the selection, I was preparing for the match tomorrow for India A in the quadrangular series and I was in that mindset and to get a call-up, I am really happy and obviously, I didn’t expect it.

Q: You have played domestic cricket in England. How will that experience help you in the coming matches?

It will be very handy actually. To be going there, the entire journey will give me a great confidence and I have confidence in my technique as well and to be tested out and going there again knowing the situations and conditions. So I am really confident about going there and doing well if I get a chance.

Q: Have you set any goals for yourself?

It depends on whether I will be playing or not. If I get to play, I will try to contribute as much as I can. It will be a great feeling to be making my debut for India. So, I will just try to enjoy that moment and contribute as much as I can.