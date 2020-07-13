Reverse-swing will be a bit tougher for bowlers in COVID-19 era: Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan feels that the bowlers should forget about getting reverse swing with the old ball in the COVID-19 era. The fast bowler gave his opinion after watching Mark Wood and Jofra Archer bowl on the fifth day on a dry Southampton pitch.

"Since saliva is thicker, it affects reverse swing more than conventional swing which requires sweat for shining the ball. Till the pandemic is there and the rule stays, the bowlers will have it a bit tougher than usual," said Irfan Pathan, one of India's premier swing bowlers said during an interaction.

The International Cricket Committee, under the leadership of Anil Kumble, has recommended a ban on using saliva in the post-COVID-19 era as an interim measure, although no substitute has been provided so far.

The cricket ball needs constant care throughout a match and saliva plays a pivotal role as players routinely use it to shine the ball to make in order to make it perfect for reverse-swing.

"Simple. Allow use of external substances or else for sometime forget that reverse swing exists. Make pitches that will be conducive to seam bowling." Irfan Pathan elaborated.

Irfan Pathan bats in favour of more moisture on pitches

Irfan Pathan further added that moisture on the pitch should be kept in favour of the bowlers. The pacer, who has a hat-trick in Test cricket against Pakistan further explained his point saying, mentioning the factors that could play into the bowlers' hands if the surface aided seam bowling.

"If there's moisture, the ball would grip the surface and then both sweat and saliva are out of the equation." added Irfan Pathan

In the recently concluded encounter between England and the West Indies, bowlers had a hard time shining the ball. In fact, Mark Wood revealed that the English players were using back sweat to shine the ball, thus, driving Irfan Pathan's point home that bowlers would find it tough.