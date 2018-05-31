Revisiting India's last tour of England

The major features from India's last tour of England, where they ended up on the losing side.

Cricket - Investec Test Series - Second Test - England v India - Day One - Lord's

This July, India will be heading to England after four years for a full-fledged series. Although the last series proved to be quite horrible, the positive point is that a lot has changed since then. The current Indian team has a lot of new and young options as well as a new captain. The Men in Blue have been performing exceptionally well in the Test arena at home and also managed to win a test in South Africa this year, so the expectations from the side will be higher this time. Though captain Kohli's availability for the tour is based on his recovery, let's hope that the hard-working star will recover before the beginning of the tough contest.

India's journey in the last Test series ended with a 3-1 loss while the Asian giants suffered a whitewash back in 2011. In the subsequent test, we would be talking about the major highlights from the test series played during India's last tour of England. This includes both positive and negative points.

Victory at Lord's

The brightest spot from the highly disappointing series for Team India was their victory at Lords. This victory brought a lot of positivity to the Men in Blue. It was their first victory at the home of cricket in almost three decades and also the first overseas Test victory for the side in almost three years.

The victory was a result of some good teamwork. Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay stood out with the bat while Ishant Sharma and Bhuvi were the standout performers with the ball.

India batted first and managed to post a decent total of 295 on the back of Rahane's century. England, in response, accomplished a small lead of 24 runs as Kumar picked up a six-wicket haul for the visitors. Indian batting line-up looked more confident in the second innings as they managed to gain enough lead for England to chase a 300+ target. Murali Vijay scored 95 while Ravindra Jadeja managed a fifty as well.

The English team failed badly while chasing as Sharma picked up a seven-wicket haul to win the Man of the Match award for himself while also earned a rare overseas victory for his national side.