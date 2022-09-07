Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Richelieu Eagles and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns in two 50-over games starting on Wednesday, September 7, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Richelieu Eagles will have players from Namibia's national and domestic teams. Having lost to the Qalandars twice in the Global T20 Namibia tournament, the Gerhard Erasmus-led side will be keen to turn the tables on them in the upcoming one-day matches.

This will be the perfect platform for the Namibian players to make a statement as their country is one of the hosts of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, had a very good outing during the Global T20 Namibia event, having made it to the final. Hamza Nazar will lead the side and it’s a good chance for the budding cricketers to make it big in this series and stand a chance to impress the national team selectors.

Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, September 7

Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars, 1st 50-over game, 1.00 pm

Friday, September 9

Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars, 2nd 50-over game, 1.00 pm

Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the series in India.

Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars 2022: Squads

Richelieu Eagles

Pakistan v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image: Getty)

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vice captain), Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens (wk), Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Tumpelmann, Helao Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Stephen Baard, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Mauritius Ngupita, Dirkie Theunissen.

Lahore Qalandars

Hamza Nazar (c), Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Aitizaz Habib Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Jalat Khan, Jehanzeb Naveed (wk), Mamoon Ur Riaz, Mansoor Saleem (wk), Mehboob Ur Rahman Usmani, Mirza Tahir Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Shane Dadswell, Sudais Khan, Usama Mir, Usman Khalid.

