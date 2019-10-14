Ricky Ponting feels Steve Smith could become the captain of the Australian team again

Steve Smith

Former World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting has expressed his opinion on the captaincy debate of the Australian cricket team. Ponting has gone on record saying that Steve Smith still has some unfinished business as far as captaincy is concerned.

Ponting feels that Smith needs to express his desire to be given the responsibility again, and then leave the decision to the authorities. He also added that Smith should replace Tim Paine as the Test captain when the latter’s time is up.

Tim Paine

Talking to 7NEWS, the former Aussie batsman described the matter of Smith’s return to the captaincy role as a million-dollar question. He even defended current Test captain Paine by declaring him as the best keeper in the world.

The former Mumbai Indians star said,

“To be honest I think it’s up to Tim how long he plays. He’s the best keeper in the world. Whether that’s as captain or not that’s up to the hierarchy at Cricket Australia to make that decision. I’ve been on record already - when Tim’s time is up I’d like to see Steve Smith have another go.”

Ricky Ponting

Giving his views on what the No. 1 Test batsman of the world feels about captaincy, Ponting said,

“I think he probably feels like there’s unfinished business there as far as his captaincy’s concerned. He’s got to want to do it and obviously then the authorities have to say yes or no.”

While Paine has not impressed much with the bat ever since he became the Australian captain, he recently ended his drought of centuries with a hundred for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield.

Paine also has the backing of the team’s coach Justin Langer, who called the wicket-keeper ‘an outstanding captain’.

Cricket Australia surprised everyone when they appointed out-of-favour Tim Paine to lead Australia after 'Sandpaper Gate'. https://t.co/sDAoTEMN2Q — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) October 14, 2019

Ponting signed off by commenting that Smith loves the responsibility of leading the team. According to the 44-year-old legend, the burden of captaincy will not hinder his batting.