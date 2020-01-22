'Right team, right cause': Sachin Tendulkar on coaching Ricky Pointing's team in the Bushfire Cricket game

This is the first time Ponting and Tendulkar will share the captain-coach relationship

Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will be seen coaching the two sides of the upcoming Bushfire Cricket League, which has been organised to raise funds for those affected by the bushfires ravaging Australia.

While Tendulkar will coach the side led by Ricky Ponting, Walsh will be at the helm of Shane Warne XI.

Ponting is excited to host Tendulkar in his country and thanked him for taking out time to participate in the league.

How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too! pic.twitter.com/RVSdy28vO7 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 21, 2020

Tendulkar was quick in his reply to the former Australian captain and hopes that the funds will help the victims.

Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend.

Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia. https://t.co/dx4EnHPNvN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 22, 2020

Among the other big names in the game are Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke.

The match on 8 February is one of three matches being held on the same day – with the other two being Australia v India women's T20I in Melbourne and the Big Bash League final –the proceeds of which will go towards fighting the bushfires.

A lot of sportspersons in Australia have contributed in the fundraising. Among other initiatives, some cricketers have made donations based on sixes hit and wickets taken and some have auctioned their memorabilia.

The venue of the game is not yet decided. It will be played at the same venue as the BBL final, which is yet to be decided.