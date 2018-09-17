Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mushfiqur Rahim: Rise of the Phoenix

Umang Sethi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
219   //    17 Sep 2018, 17:09 IST

1st Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
Rahim has developed into a world-class batsman for Bangladesh

On March 23, 2016, a premature victory celebration against India in the T20 World Cup landed Mushfiqur Rahim at the receiving end of a lot of jokes and taunts. Two and half years down the line, Mushfiqur came to bat with Bangladesh struggling at 2 for 1 (which included Tamim Iqbal injured with a broken wrist but came in to bat at the end) against Sri Lanka in the opening match of Asia Cup.

It needed a special effort from the diminutive batsman to overthrow the Lankan challenge that was being led by none other than Lasith Malinga. Mushfiqur did not let the pressure get better of him and guided his team to what would turn out to be a match-winning score.

But this change did not happen overnight. Let us see how his career changed post-March 23, 2016 in the shorter version of the game i.e. T20s & ODIs.

In T20Is post the 2016 T20 World Cup, Mushfiqur averages a strong 30.6 (in 17 matches) with a strike rate of 135. In the same period, in the ODIs, he averages 45.7 (in 29 matches) with a strike rate of 87. Below is the breakup of the above matches:

Mushfiqur has improved as an ODI Cricketer
Mushfiqur has improved as an ODI Batsman
Mushfiqur has played some important knocks
Mushfiqur has played some important knocks

In one of his interviews published in print media, Mushfiqur explained how practicing that bit harder helped him improve his on-field performance. "If you can finish a lap in 50 seconds instead of 60, that extra motivation in my fitness level translates into similar confidence in the skills part. I always try to prepare well ahead of time, and imagine what I may be facing," he said.

The calm & composed Mushfiqur
The calm & composed Mushfiqur

 All this would not have been possible without the following:

1) Change of Mindset – Over the period, Mushfiqur has learnt his lessons and has developed the ability to soak in the chaos around him. This has been evident in the way he has changed his approach towards the game. He has developed the skill to pace the innings.

Along with it, he now tries to stay on the crease till the end and guide his team as per the situation transpiring around him. He no longer relies on playing attacking shots from the onset.

2) Fitness – Mental toughness and physical fitness go hand in hand. Mushfiqur is maturing with experience and the innings of 144 against Sri Lanka gave a peek into his fitness. The conditions were hot and humid, the team was under immense pressure, but he delivered.

3) Technique – During this innings as well as in some of his earlier innings, he has shown improvement in his technique. It has got more solid. This is also evident from the fact that he scored 110 & 60 against South Africa in South Africa. 

While audiences across the world may not let him forget the match against India, he certainly is becoming a force to reckon in ODIs. His ability to score quickly as well as rotate the strike can make him a Bangladesh cricketing legend and a pivot for their 2019 World Cup campaign

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim
Umang Sethi
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Best performances of Mushfiqur Rahim in...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Tamim Iqbal breaks record for highest tenth wicket...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Bangladesh won against Sri...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, SL vs Ban: 5 Unnoticed things from the match 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, SL vs Ban: Five things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 star performers from the inaugural game...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka by 137 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken wrist
RELATED STORY
Lasith Malinga's fairytale comeback shows he still has a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL
LIVE
Innings Over
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us