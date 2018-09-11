Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in SENA countries

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Rishabh Pant has been making waves in Indian cricket circle since last two to three years. He has been exceptional with the bat in both longer and shorter format. After looking at his performance during the last IPL some experts labelled him as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Rishabh Pant is a wicket-keeper batsman of Gilchrist mode, a good wicket-keeper who can be devastating with the bat. He has scored a lot of runs in Indian domestic cricket with a superb strike rate.

Pant made his Test debut in the third Test of India-England Test series which was played at Trent Bridge. Pant took five catches during his first outing as a wicket-keeper which was a pretty good start as a keeper. But, he had an ordinary start as a batsman, as he failed to make an impact during the first two Test matches.

A trait about good players is that you cannot keep them out of the game for long and Pant did exactly that in the fifth and final Test of the India-England series. Pant made an exceptional hundred while his team was chasing a daunting target of 464 runs to win the Test. Although the Indian team lost the match, it marked the arrival of Rishabh Pant the batsman.

Pant made a unique record through his hundred, he is the first Indian wicket-keeper to make a century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. This is a great distinction for Pant as the conditions in these countries are considered difficult for batsmen.

In India's long history of Test match cricket, Pant is the first wicket-keeper to score a century in these countries, this fact is a testimony to his talent as a batsman. The icing on the cake was the way Pant dominated the English attack, his hundred came in just 117 balls, which is very quick for Test cricket.

This is just the start for Pant, the whole of India is hoping that he carries on and scores many more hundreds in the future.