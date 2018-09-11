Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in SENA countries

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Stats
1.12K   //    11 Sep 2018, 22:33 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Rishabh Pant has been making waves in Indian cricket circle since last two to three years. He has been exceptional with the bat in both longer and shorter format. After looking at his performance during the last IPL some experts labelled him as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Rishabh Pant is a wicket-keeper batsman of Gilchrist mode, a good wicket-keeper who can be devastating with the bat. He has scored a lot of runs in Indian domestic cricket with a superb strike rate.

Pant made his Test debut in the third Test of India-England Test series which was played at Trent Bridge. Pant took five catches during his first outing as a wicket-keeper which was a pretty good start as a keeper. But, he had an ordinary start as a batsman, as he failed to make an impact during the first two Test matches.

A trait about good players is that you cannot keep them out of the game for long and Pant did exactly that in the fifth and final Test of the India-England series. Pant made an exceptional hundred while his team was chasing a daunting target of 464 runs to win the Test. Although the Indian team lost the match, it marked the arrival of Rishabh Pant the batsman.

Pant made a unique record through his hundred, he is the first Indian wicket-keeper to make a century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. This is a great distinction for Pant as the conditions in these countries are considered difficult for batsmen.

In India's long history of Test match cricket, Pant is the first wicket-keeper to score a century in these countries, this fact is a testimony to his talent as a batsman. The icing on the cake was the way Pant dominated the English attack, his hundred came in just 117 balls, which is very quick for Test cricket.

This is just the start for Pant, the whole of India is hoping that he carries on and scores many more hundreds in the future.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
