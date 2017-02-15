Rishabh Pant joins Adidas Cricket

Rishabh Pant is starting to get noticed in the international circuit

by Press Release News 15 Feb 2017, 12:25 IST

Rishabh Pant becomes the fourth Indian cricket to do so

New Delhi, February 15, 2017 – Rishabh Pant, 19, has joined adidas Cricket, uniting with current Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and upcoming youngsters Kuldeep Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan. Pant, the young cricketer who has already made his international T20 debut, and has been smashing records and making headlines has signed with the brand for three years.

Rishabh Pant made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 18 in 2015 for Delhi and followed it up with a blistering 2016-17 where he broke records by scoring a triple-hundred against Maharashtra and a 48-ball hundred against Jharkhand. His meteoric rise started in 2016, when he opened the batting for India in the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh; smashed a record-breaking fifty against Nepal and followed it up with a century against Namibia to help India qualify for the semi-finals in 2016. After a stellar start to the 2016-17 domestic cricket season he was rewarded with a call-up to India's T20 squad for the three home matches against England in January 2017.

Dhanashree Sowani, Director, Heartbeat Sports, adidas said, “We are pleased to have Rishabh Pant join Team adidas and look forward to enabling him deliver great performances on the field. Cricket is an important sport for us and we shall continue investing in and supporting emerging talents like Rishabh. He, along with adidas athletes, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will lead our cricket focused campaigns in the years to come.”

Delighted about his relationship with adidas, Rishabh Pant said: “I feel extremely delighted to join the adidas family. I have always aspired to wear their products especially as my childhood heroes Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to wear them, so to now have this in common with these legends, feels great. I am at the beginning of my career and am sure that adidas will help me take my game to the next level and help me create the new.”

Indian athletes such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal along with international athletes like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Mesut Ozil and Luis Suarez among others wear the three stripes with pride.

