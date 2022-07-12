Rishabh Pant's top 3 ODI knocks

Rishabh Pant has been one of the biggest finds of Indian cricket in the recent past. He has gone on to become a regular for team India in all three formats of the game.

Though he has excelled the most in Tests due to his swashbuckling approach, His ODI record is impressive - 715 runs in 22 innings at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 109.

Let's take a look at Pant's top three batting performances in ODI cricket.

#3 78(62) vs England, Pune 2021

India lost the toss and were put in to bat first. They got a good start from the openers, who added 103 runs in 14.4 overs for the first wicket. However, India then lost three quick wickets in the next three overs. This meant that Pant had to rebuild the innings when he walked in to bat.

KL Rahul also got out after a scratchy 7 off 18 balls. Hardik Pandya then joined Pant in what would be a match-defining partnership for team India. The destructive duo added 99 runs for the 5th wicket in just 11.4 overs.

Pant played his naturally attacking game, dominating opposition spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

#2 85(71) vs South Africa, Paarl 2022

Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first in what was the second match of the series. It was a must-win game for India, who had lost the first encounter of the three-match series. Openers Dhawan and Rahul added 63 runs for the first wicket. However, the team then lost Dhawan (29) and Kohli (0) in quick succession.

Pant walked in to bat in the 13th over, with the scorecard reading 64-2. The team needed him to step up in a tricky scenario once again. And so he did, in swashbuckling style. He attacked SA's spin duo of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj, hitting 10 fours and 2 sixes in 71 deliveries. His counter-attacking knock was a treat to watch for Indian fans.

His innings allowed KL Rahul to hold up the other end in the pursuit of posting a competitive total on the board. However, India lost the match by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare as SA chased the target down comfortably.

#1 77(40) vs England, Pune 2021

India lost the toss and were put in to bat first in the second ODI of the series. Rishabh Pant was making a comeback in the playing XI, after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series due to an injury. He walked in to bat at number five5, after captain Kohli was dismissed for a well-made 66.

He did not try to play it safe in this comeback match. He started playing the brand of cricket he is best known for - taking on the opposition. He attacked both spinners and pacers and maintained a brisk scoring rate throughout the course of his innings.

Pant hit three fours and seven sixes in his 40 -ball stay at the crease. He ensured that India posted a competitive total on the board. However, England managed to chase the target down comfortably with 6.3 overs to spare.

