Rishabh Pant set for a stint under a specialist wicket-keeper coach

Pant's keeping has come under the scanner

On the 23 December, India’s chief of selectors, MSK Prasad stated that the country’s current white-ball wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant was set to undergo a stint with a specialist wicket-keeper coach as the youngster looks to iron out his flaws behind the stumps.

Pant’s batting and keeping has come under the scanner massively since the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he swiped agriculturally at a length delivery to steepen an already tall order against New Zealand.

Thereafter, MS Dhoni’s sabbatical coupled with the Delhi Captials keeper’s patchy form has meant that several have been clamouring for his head.

Despite excelling with the willow against the West Indies recently, Pant found his work behind the stumps scrutinized immensely, a sight that only magnified in the 3rd ODI at Cuttack where the gloveman was guilty of spurning several opportunities.

Thus, on Monday, MSK Prasad stated that the youngster would be trained under the eyes of a specialist wicket-keeper coach in an attempt to cure the latter of the ailments that plague his keeping. The chief of selectors said,

Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach.

The move could prove fruitful for Pant, especially considering his unparalleled ability to define games with the bat. Thus, many feel that a polishing of his keeping attributes could act as another piece in the ‘Rishabh Pant’ puzzle.

It would be interesting to witness the improvements that accrue to the youngster once his spell with the specialist coach culminates. At this juncture, he looks set to be named for the upcoming rubbers against Australia and Sri Lanka, meaning that he might have the requisite opportunity to showcase his new-found skills.