Rishabh Pant vs Adam Gilchrist: Comparing the stats of the two after 43 Tests

Rishabh Pant once mentioned that he idolized Australia's legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist while growing up. Like Gilchrist, Pant is a left-handed batter, who can keep the wickets and bats in the middle order.

The 25-year-old has a similar aggressive batting style to Gilchrist. In fact, during the India vs England Test series in 2021, the Aussie legend praised Pant and called him a 'brilliant' player on X (formerly Twitter).

Pant got emotional and thanked his idol, saying it meant a lot to him.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Almost four years have passed since then, and Rishabh Pant has only become a better player. Some fans even consider him the Adam Gilchrist of the modern era. In this article now, we will compare the Test statistics of Pant and Gilchrist after 43 matches.

#1 Rishabh Pant vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has more runs after 43 Test matches?

Rishabh Pant has represented India in 43 Tests so far, scoring 2,948 runs. He has registered 15 half-centuries and six centuries for the country, with his highest score being 159*. There have been multiple occasions where Pant got out in the 90s while trying to play a big shot selflessly for his team. Notably, the Indian wicketkeeper has smashed 320 fours and 73 maximums already in his Test career.

On the other side, Adam Gilchrist played a total of 96 Test matches for Australia from 1999 to 2008. Like Pant, Gilchrist was a team-first individual as he retired just four short of his 100 Tests because he thought he was no longer good enough to be a part of the team.

To make the comparison fair, only the first 43 Tests of Gilchrist's career will be considered in this article. The legendary Australian player scored 2,897 runs in his first 43 Tests, which is just 51 less than Pant.

Score: Pant 1 - 0 Gilchrist.

#2 Rishabh Pant vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has the better average and strike rate after 43 Tests?

Pant has done a splendid job for India in home and away Tests. After 43 appearances for the country in the longest format of the game, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has an average of 42.11. He has also maintained an impressive strike rate of 73.63.

Gilchrist's average was much better than Pant's after 43 Tests. The legendary Australian player averaged 59.12 in Tests, with his strike rate being 82.54. Thus, Gilchrist is the clear winner in the average and strike rate comparison.

Score: Pant 1 - 1 Gilchrist.

#3 Rishabh Pant vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has more dismissals after 43 Tests?

Both Pant and Gilchrist broke into their respective nations' Test teams because of their wicketkeeping skills. Pant has 150 catches and 15 stumpings after 43 Tests, which equals to a total of 165 dismissals from behind the stumps.

Gilchrist had the same number of stumpings (15) as Pant after 43 Tests for Australia. However, he grabbed 168 catches, which takes his total dismissals to 183. Thus, Gilchrist has a small lead over Pant in this statistic.

Final score: Pant 1 - 2 Gilchrist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news