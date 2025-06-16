Rishabh Pant vs Ben Stokes - comparing their batting stats after 43 Tests ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

India’s star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and England skipper Ben Stokes will be up against each other as the two teams collide in the upcoming Test series. England are set to host India for a five-match Test series beginning June 20.

The series will mark the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams, adding to its significance. 27-year-old Rishabh Pant made his Test debut for India in 2018 against England itself at Nottingham. His last Test appearance was during thr 2024-25 BGT series in Australia earlier this year.

England captain Ben Stokes made his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide in 2013. Stokes recently featured in the only Test that England played against Zimbabwe in May 2025.

Rishabh Pant will have a vital role to play for India in the middle order in the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently announced their Test retirements. Ben Stokes will have to shoulder dual responsibilities both as captain and as a player.

On that note, here is a comparison of Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes’ stats after 43 Tests ahead of the series between England and India.

#1 Most runs

Rishabh Pant has played 43 Tests for India so far in his international career leading up to the England series. The left-handed batter has scored 2948 runs from 75 innings with the bat.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes has represented England in 111 Tests to date. The left-handed batter has scored 6728 runs from 199 innings. However, after his first 43 appearances in the longest format, Stokes had managed to score 2606 runs from 77 innings.

In terms of runs scored, Pant is slightly ahead of Stokes after 43 Tests.

Player Matches Innings Runs Rishabh Pant 43 75 2948 Ben Stokes 43 77 2606

#2 Average and Strike Rate

After having played 43 Tests for India, Rishabh Pant has a healthy average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 73.62 with the bat.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has an average of 35.41 and a strike rate of 59.73 from his 111 Tests for England. As far as the all-rounder’s numbers after his first 43 Tests are concerned, Stokes had an average of 34.29 and a strike rate of 61.80.

Pant is ahead of Stokes in this aspect as well with a better average and strike rate after 43 Tests.

Player Matches Average Strike Rate Rishabh Pant 43 42.11 73.62 Ben Stokes 43 34.29 61.80

#3 Performance in a winning cause

Out of his 2948 Test runs for India from 43 matches, Rishabh Pant has scored 1393 runs in a winning cause with the team winning 22 games. Out of these 1393 runs, he has made eight fifties and two hundreds in a winning cause.

Ben Stokes has hit 3294 runs in a winning cause out of his 111 Tests so far with England winning 51 games. These runs include 22 fifties and six hudreds. However, after his first 43 Tests, Stokes had scored 911 runs in a winning cause with eight fifties and two hundreds with England winning 16 Tests.

While both batters have the same number of fifties and hundreds, Pant has more runs than Stokes in a winning cause after 43 Tests.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in a winning cause Rishabh Pant 43 2948 1393 8/2 10 Ben Stokes 43 2606 911 8/2 10

#4 Home/Away record

Rishabh Pant has played 13 Tests at home and 30 away, so far. He has scored 1061 runs at home with nine fifties and two hundreds. Playing away, Pant has scored 1887 runs with six fifties and four hundreds so far.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes had played 20 Tests at home and 23 away Tests from his first 43 matches in the format. Out of the 20 home Tests, he scored 1076 runs with eight fifties and three hundreds. The 23 away Tests saw him score 1530 runs with six fifties and three hundreds.

Player Matches Runs at home Runs away 50/100 at home 50/100 away Rishabh Pant 43 1061 1887 9/2 6/4 Ben Stokes 43 1076 1530 8/3 6/3

