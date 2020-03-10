Road Safety World Series 2020: 3 players who can be match-winners for Sri Lanka Legends

Muttiah Muralitharan returns to the cricket field once again

The Road Safety World Series 2020 is underway at the moment with India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends kicking off their respective campaigns with a win. The Indian side brushed aside West Indies Legends while the islanders edged Australia Legends in a close encounter.

Sri Lanka Legends have named a star-studded squad for this tournament, which features players from their 2011 World Cup squad as well. The team also has many leaders in its ranks and hence, the Asian nation will always have the upper hand whenever there is a pressure situation. They are not the outright favorites to win the Road Safety World Series 2020 but these 3 players could guide them to the championship.

#3 Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan has 800 Test wickets to his name

The 47-year-old off-spinner from Kandy, Muttiah Muralitharan, will be the center of attention in this series because the right-arm spin bowler played a lot of T20 cricket during his active days. The Sri Lankan star featured in 164 T20 matches throughout his career, playing in the different T20 competitions all around the globe.

Muralitharan picked up 179 wickets in those matches, with his personal best being 4/16. This shows that he can scalp wickets at regular intervals besides keeping a check on the run flow. Given that he has played many games in Indian conditions, he will have the perfect idea about the pitch and so, he can be a match-winner for the Sri Lanka Legends.

#2 Chaminda Vaas

Chaminda Vaas opens the bowling for Sri Lanka Legends

The prominence of left-arm fast bowlers is increasing day by day as the batsmen are finding it extremely difficult to play strokes against the unique angle of the left-arm seamers. Chaminda Vaas did not play much T20 cricket but knows how to bowl in the opening overs.

Vaas will trouble the batsmen with his bowling skills in the powerplay overs and if he gets the opposition team under pressure, then Sri Lanka Legends would find it very easy to win the match. The left-arm medium-pacer played 56 T20 games in his career wherein he has picked up 64 wickets while giving runs at an economy rate of 6.77. Hence, he will be a vital player for the Sri Lanka Legends.

#1 Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan is the captain of Sri Lanka Legends

The skipper of Sri Lanka Legends, Tillakaratne Dilshan shone in his team's tournament opener against Australia Legends. Not only did the right-handed batsman play his signature scoop shot, but he also scalped three crucial wickets with his right-arm off-spin. If Dilshan plays in the same manner throughout this competition, the other teams would not be able to stop his team.

Unlike Muralitharan and Vaas, Dilshan was active in the international arena till 2016, while he played his last List A match in 2017. This means that having quit the game only recently, he will not require much time to return to his original form. Dilshan played 221 T20 games in his career, amassing over 5,000 runs and picking up 64 wickets.