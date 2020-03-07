Road Safety World Series 2020: 3 players who can help India Legends win the trophy

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are back!

The Road Safety World Series 2020 tournament is about to get underway with India Legends clashing with West Indies Legends in the tournament opener. Both the teams have the big names of yesteryear in their respective squads. In fact, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends have named a star-studded squad for this event.

Talking about the India Legends team as the tournament is being hosted by India, the home team will start as the favourites to win. However, they may find some difficulties in their quest to win the tournament because players like Jonty Rhodes, Brian Lara, Samuel Badree and Brett Lee are also taking part in this grand event for the opposing sides.

Here are the 3 players who can lead India Legends to the title in the Road Safety World Series 2020.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was recently a part of Bushfire Cricket Bash event

Former Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar will captain the India Legends team, as the batting maestro will look to lead the side from the front. Tendulkar has had a good record as a captain in international cricket and given how experienced his teammates are, it is unlikely that he may face any difficulty in leading the India Legends team.

Although Tendulkar played only one T20 international match for India, the Mumbai-born batsman featured in many IPL matches. In the 96 T20 games that he played during his career, the right-handed batsman amassed 2,797 runs with his highest score being 100*. This shows that Tendulkar has what it takes to succeed in this format and will be the key to success for India Legends.

#2 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is a T20 specialist

Known for his higher strike rate in Tests and ODIs, Virender Sehwag made a name for himself in the T20 arena by opening the innings for the country in the maiden T20 World Cup. Sehwag played a key role in India's triumph in South Africa. Besides, he has played for two IPL franchises as well.

The right-handed opener has a strike rate of 147.83 in T20 matches which indicates that he loves to play in this format. Besides, his two hundreds and 24 half-centuries prove that once he gets going, he loves to play a big inning. Sehwag is likely to be an important member of the India Legends leadership group in the Road Safety World Series 2020.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is a proven match-winner in T20 cricket

The only batsman to have hit six sixes in an over of a T20I match, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year. After announcing his decision, Yuvraj chose to play in foreign T20 leagues as he played in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 before being a part of the Global T20 Canada tournament.

Road Safety World Series 2020 will be Yuvraj's third major cricketing event after the T10 League and among all the members of the India Legends squad, Yuvraj has the best record in T20 cricket. He has played 231 games in his career, aggregating nearly 5,000 runs besides picking up 80 wickets. Singh's form will have a big impact on India Legends' chances of winning this competition.