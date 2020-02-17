Road Safety World Series 2020: Indian legends announce star-studded squad for the tournament

The iconic duo will open the innings together once again

What's the story?

India legends have announced their respective squads for the upcoming Road Safety World Series tournament. Sachin Tendulkar will lead the side which also features India's 2011 World Cup heroes Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel, Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag.

The background

With the goal of spreading a message for road safety, the legendary cricketers of the world will take part in a five-nation tournament which will start from 7th March. The tourney features India Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and Australia Legends.

All the matches will take place in Maharashtra with Mumbai and Pune being the venues for the fixtures.

The heart of the matter

India Legends declared their star-studded squad of 12 players for the Road Safety World Series on Sunday (16th February). Apart from Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Patel, Khan and Sehwag, the team also features former Indian fast bowler, Ajit Agarkar and former Indian batting coach, Sanjay Bangar.

Left-arm players Irfan Pathan and Pragyan Ojha are present in the team along with Mohammed Kaif.

Here is the complete 12-man squad:

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe (WK)

What's next?

The Indian Legends will play their first match against West Indies Legends on 7th March. It will be intriguing to see how Tendulkar and co. perform in this series.