Road Safety World Series 2020, West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends: Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch, and live stream details

Jonty Rhodes will return to the cricket field once again

South Africa Legends will kick off their campaign in the Road Safety World Series 2020 against West Indies Legends, who lost their tournament opener against the India Legends. This match promises to be a clash between equals because both the sides have some big names of the cricket world in their squads.

The South African side has the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Lance Klusener, Ryan McLaren and Albie Morkel, four proven match-winners in white-ball cricket. The quartet of these cricketers can win the match for South Africa Legends even if their opponents post a big score on the board.

The team's captain, Jonty Rhodes has not played much T20 cricket but he was a part of the Mumbai Indians backroom staff in the IPL thus, he holds good knowledge about this format. Besides, the team also has Morne van Wyk who has a lot of experience under his belt.

Speaking of West Indies Legends, Brian Lara's team did not get off to a good start in the Road Safety World Series 2020 but there were some positive developments for the team in the first match. Shivnarine Chanderpaul played a fantastic knock at the top while Carl Hooper had impressed with his off-break bowling.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends match details

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date: 11 March 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

West Indies Legends: Daren Ganga, Danza Hyatt, Brian Lara (c), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Samuel Badree, Pedro Collins

South Africa Legends: Morne van Vyk (wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes (c), Jacques Rudolph, Lance Klusener, Albie Morkel, Ryan McLaren, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus

Where to watch the Road Safety World Series matches in India?

West Indies Legends v South Africa Legends will be telecast LIVE on Colors Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for West Indies Legends v South Africa Legends will be available on Jio TV and Voot.