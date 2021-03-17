Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs West Indies Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

After a thrilling group stage, the Road Safety World Series moves into the knockouts. India Legends will come up against the West Indies Legends in the first semi-final of the competition on Wednesday.

India Legends started the tournament as favorites and did justice to that tag by finishing second in the Road Safety World Series standings. England Legends, the only team to beat the Indians, is already out of the competition.

India Legends are arguably the most balanced side out in the Road Safety World Series. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly the competition’s best opening pair, with the duo amassing 307 runs in total.

With players like Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan in their ranks, India Legends are well stocked in the all-rounder department. All three have turned up at some stage of the Road Safety World Series, contributing with both the bat and ball.

In Munaf Patel, they have the league’s joint-second-highest wicket-taker and the pacer will be entrusted to get the better of West Indies Legends batsmen on Wednesday.

India Legends head into the game high on confidence, having beaten South Africa Legends by 56 runs in their last outing. The Indians, who became the first team to post a 200-plus total in the Road Safety World Series, will look to book their spot in the final.

After spending the majority of the competition out of the top four, West Indies Legends scraped through to the semi-finals of the Road Safety World Series. They beat England in a thrilling game to make it to the semis.

England Legends scored 186/3 on Tuesday, and West Indies Legends were tasked with pulling off the highest chase of the Road Safety World Series.

Advertisement

Dwayne Smith’s blistering 58 got them going, with Kirk Edwards’ 34 helping their cause as well. Narsingh Deonarine 53* and Tino Best 1* held their nerve to score 20 in the last three overs, with the latter taking a single off the last ball to seal their place in the semis.

West Indies Legends will have to be at their best if they want to become just the second team to beat India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. Dwayne Smith needs to fire at the top, while skipper Brian Lara needs to roll back the years. With the pitch favoring spinners, Sulieman Benn will have to be the man with the golden arm.

Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Details

Date: March 17, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Weather Report

The game may start with some cloud cover, but the threat of rain remains negligible throughout the match. The average temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius in the first Road Safety World Series semi-final.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Pitch Report

Spinners and pacers who rely on variations have found it easier to bowl on the pitch. Expect Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Sulieman Benn, and even Dwayne Smith to be amongst the wickets. The average score on the surface is 154.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends probable XIs

Advertisement

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

West Indies Legends: William Perkins, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Ridley Jacobs(w), Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Prediction

West Indies Legends come into the game on the back foot, having played a game on Tuesday. India Legends have the psychological advantage, having beaten West Indies Legends by seven wickets on the opening day of the Road Safety World Series. Expect India Legends to make it to the final with ease.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs England Legend smatch will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcasted on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.