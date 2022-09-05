Road Safety World Series 2022: How to buy tickets for India Legends matches? 

Road Safety World Series 2022 will begin this Saturday (September 10) with a match between India Legends and South Africa Legends in Kanpur.

The tournament has expanded to eight teams this year, with legends from New Zealand, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh also taking part in the competition. India Legends will enter Road Safety World Series 2022 as the defending champions.

Fans can see big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Ian Bell, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Brian Lara, TM Dilshan and others back on the field.

Last year, Mumbai and Raipur hosted all the matches in the competition. Raipur will host the last day of the league stage, two semi-finals and the final this year, while Kanpur, Indore and Dehradun will host the other matches.

The first seven matches of the Road Safety World Series will take place at the Green Park Stadium of Kanpur. The action will then move to Indore's Holkar Stadium, where the next five games will take place. Matches 13 to 18 of the tournament will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

What are the tickets prices for the Road Safety World Series 2022 matches?

Tickets for the matches in Kanpur and Dehradun are up for sale on bookmyshow.com. The minimum price of one ticket for an India Legends match is ₹300 while for the matches not featuring the Indian team, the prices start from ₹150.

There are different price categories available depending on the view from the stand. For India Legends matches in Kanpur, the categories are ₹300, ₹500, ₹1200, ₹2000 and ₹2500.

Ticket sales for matches in Indore and Raipur are yet to open as of September 5. The prices for tickets should be in the same range for games in the other cities as well.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar