Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 1, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Legends will host South Africa Legends in the opening encounter of the Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will take place at Green Park in Kanpur on Saturday, September 10.

India Legends are the defending champions, having defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the summit clash last year. Meanwhile, South Africa Legends lost to the Sri Lankan side in the semi-finals last season.

IN-L vs SA-L Match Details

Match: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 1, Road Safety World Series 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur.

IN-L vs SA-L Pitch Report

The pitch in Kanpur is expected to favor batters and thus one can look forward to a high-scoring thriller between India Legends and South Africa Legends. The side chasing has a good record at Green Park. Thus, both captains should look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Bowlers will have to toil hard to pick up wickets and might go for plenty of runs today.

IN-L vs SA-L Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy in Kanpur, with no chances of rain. We can look forward to a full game of 40 overs.

IN-L vs SA-L Probable XI

With this being the first match of the competition, both sides will look to field their strongest possible playing 11.

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (WK), Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar.

South Africa Legends

Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Morne Van Wyk (WK), Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander.

IN-L vs SA-L Match Prediction

India Legends are stronger on paper when compared to the South Africa Legends, considering they have players who have played cricket in recent times. They are also the defending champions, which makes them clear favorites for this game.

Prediction: India Legends to win this clash.

IN-L vs SA-L TV and live telecast details

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee