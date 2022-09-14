Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 6, India Legends vs West Indies Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The sixth match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 will see India Legends take on West Indies Legends at Green Park in Kanpur. Both sides are coming off a win in their previous game and will be an exciting contest on Wednesday, September 14.

India Legends faced South Africa Legends in their opening game of the competition. A solid performance from the hosts saw them defeat their opponents comprehensively to grab their first points.

After electing to bat first, India Legends posted 217 on the board, thanks to a quickfire 82* from Stuart Binny. The bowlers then stepped up and backed their batters to restrict the South Africa Legends to 156/9 to win the game by 61 runs. They will look to repeat their performance on Wednesday.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh Legends in their first game. It was a low-scoring affair and West Indies beat the Asian side convincingly.

After being asked to bowl first, the Caribbean side bowled beautifully and bowled out Bangladesh for 98, with Krishmar Santokie finishing with three wickets. Skipper Dwayne Smith scored a fifty as he guided his side across the line in the 16th over. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Details:

Match: India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 6, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, Wednesday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at Green Park is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kanpur is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Probable XIs

India Legends

Probable XI

Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, and Pragyan Ojha.

West Indies Legends

Probable XI

Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, and Daren Powell.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Prediction

Both India Legends and West Indies Legends have won their respective opening fixtures and will be riding with confidence. Expect a cracking contest on Wednesday when these two sides meet.

India Legends have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: India Legends to win this encounter.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

