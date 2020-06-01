×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

Robin Uthappa expresses his views on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's batting styles

  • Robin Uthappa spoke about what makes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to of the greatest batsmen in the modern era.
  • Robin Uthappa shed light on how both the Indian team stars have their own approach to batting.
Abhinav Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 01 Jun 2020, 20:03 IST

Robin Uthappa spoke about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Robin Uthappa spoke about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's approach to batting

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa recently expressed his views on the unique styles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, while speaking about what makes them two of the world's best batsmen in the modern game.

Speaking on the Star Sports Cricket Connected show, Robin Uthappa, who played 46 ODIs for India shed light on how Rohit Sharma effortlessly hits the ball.

“When I look at Rohit Sharma, I feel he has got eternity to play a ball. It just baffles you like where does he create that time. It’s amazing to watch and so effortless.” said Uthappa whilst reveling in complete awe of Rohit Sharma.

Robin Uthappa played a part in Rohit Sharma's epic 264-run knock

It was Robin Uthappa who had played a small yet unselfish part in Rohit’s epic record-breaking 264 at Eden Gardens. The Kodava lad gave a majority of the strike to Rohit Sharma at the fag end of the innings which helped the latter to post the highest individual score in ODI cricket history.

And, speaking about Indian skipper Kohli's sheer consistency and the hunger for scoring runs, Uthappa spoke about how Kohli's planning for each game works well in his favour.

“When you watch him bat from one version of the game to another, you can see how clearly, he has planned for each version of the game. Because you have seen him play so much of good cricket along the ground in ODI & Test cricket that you don’t anticipate him playing that. Suddenly, the bowlers have to plan for each version of the game. For me, someone like Virat, the way he approaches each version of the game is just phenomenal," Uthappa said.

Since Kohli has a different game in each format, Robin Uthappa iterated that bowlers have to change their plans when bowling to the Indian captain. Uthappa was particulary inspired by what must be going inside Kohli's cranium for him to come up with such ideas of different shots in each format.

"What must be going through that mind for him to be able to concede those ideas and say, 'Ok, these are my shots for T20 cricket, these are my shots for one-day cricket, and these are my shots for 5-day cricket,' It's just amazing," Uthappa remarked.

Published 01 Jun 2020, 20:03 IST
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings Eden Gardens Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 6 | Tue, 02 Jun
PF
SIG
Match Cancelled
PF VS SIG live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 08:30 PM
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
SKK VS GHG preview
Match 30 | Yesterday
SPB 100/6 (10 ov)
LSH 81/9 (10 ov)
Salt Pond Breakers won by 19 runs.
SPB VS LSH live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
BGR 101/2 (10 ov)
GRD 102/3 (9 ov)
Grenadines Divers won by 7 wickets
BGR VS GRD live score
Match 7 | Sat, 06 Jun, 07:30 AM
MT Bulls
Mighty Efate Panthers
MTB VS MFE preview
Match 14 | Thu, 04 Jun
INC
DIC
Match Cancelled
INC VS DIC live score
Match 28 | Yesterday
FCS 98/5 (10 ov)
PRSXI 99/1 (9.3 ov)
Presidents XI won by 9 wickets
FCS VS PRSXI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
Vincy Premier League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी