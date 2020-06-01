Robin Uthappa expresses his views on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's batting styles

Robin Uthappa spoke about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's approach to batting

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa recently expressed his views on the unique styles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, while speaking about what makes them two of the world's best batsmen in the modern game.

Speaking on the Star Sports Cricket Connected show, Robin Uthappa, who played 46 ODIs for India shed light on how Rohit Sharma effortlessly hits the ball.

“When I look at Rohit Sharma, I feel he has got eternity to play a ball. It just baffles you like where does he create that time. It’s amazing to watch and so effortless.” said Uthappa whilst reveling in complete awe of Rohit Sharma.

Robin Uthappa played a part in Rohit Sharma's epic 264-run knock

It was Robin Uthappa who had played a small yet unselfish part in Rohit’s epic record-breaking 264 at Eden Gardens. The Kodava lad gave a majority of the strike to Rohit Sharma at the fag end of the innings which helped the latter to post the highest individual score in ODI cricket history.

And, speaking about Indian skipper Kohli's sheer consistency and the hunger for scoring runs, Uthappa spoke about how Kohli's planning for each game works well in his favour.

“When you watch him bat from one version of the game to another, you can see how clearly, he has planned for each version of the game. Because you have seen him play so much of good cricket along the ground in ODI & Test cricket that you don’t anticipate him playing that. Suddenly, the bowlers have to plan for each version of the game. For me, someone like Virat, the way he approaches each version of the game is just phenomenal," Uthappa said.

Since Kohli has a different game in each format, Robin Uthappa iterated that bowlers have to change their plans when bowling to the Indian captain. Uthappa was particulary inspired by what must be going inside Kohli's cranium for him to come up with such ideas of different shots in each format.

"What must be going through that mind for him to be able to concede those ideas and say, 'Ok, these are my shots for T20 cricket, these are my shots for one-day cricket, and these are my shots for 5-day cricket,' It's just amazing," Uthappa remarked.