Robin Uthappa harbours dreams of India return, eyes World Cup spot

Uthappa has said that he is keen to make a comeback as a finisher in the T20 format.

The 34-year-old batsman last featured for India against Zimbabwe back in 2015.

Robin Uthappa

Kerala cricket team captain, Robin Uthappa believes that he still has some game time left in him and is keen on making a comeback to the game, especially in the T20 format.

Uthappa, who played a key role in India's win at the inaugural T20 World Cup last played a match for the Indian team back in 2015, when he scored a 25-ball 42 against Zimbabwe at Harare.

Since then, the Karnataka-based batsman played four seasons for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League before he was recently signed by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹3 crores in the IPL 2020 player auction.

Having most recently turned out for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Uthappa in a chat with ESPN Cricinfo reportedly expressed his desire to feature in one more World Cup before he draws curtains on his international career.

"Right now I want to be competitive. I still have that fire burning in me, I really want to compete and do well. I honestly believe I have a World Cup left in me, so I'm pursuing that, especially the shortest format," said Uthappa.

Although Uthappa understands that there is heavy competition for a spot in the squad, he still remains optimistic of earning an opportunity to make a comeback.

"I still believe that things can go my way and I probably can be a part of a World Cup-winning team and play an integral role in that as well. Those dreams are still alive and I think I'll keep playing cricket till that is alive," the 34-year-old batsman said.

Uthappa, who has often batted in the top three over the years claims that he is working on batting in the middle order and is also honing his skills to slot into the role of a finisher.