×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket, joins Gayle and Afridi in an elite list

Sayantan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11 Dec 2019, 20:32 IST

Rohit Sharma is at his elegant best
Rohit Sharma is at his elegant best

India opener Rohit Sharma became the first Indian (third cricketer overall) to hit 400 sixes in international cricket. The elegant right-hander reached the milestone against West Indies in the ongoing 3rd T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sharma, in the company of KL Rahul, provided a blazing start for the hosts. The duo started the proceedings in a stunning manner by taking the attack to the opposition. The Indian vice-captain hit two consecutive sixes in the eighth over to notch up a sublime fifty. He went hard on the spinners and especially on Khary Pierre, who conceded 35 runs from his first two overs.

Sharma hit a maximum off Sheldon Cottrell’s delivery to join Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and veteran Windies opener Chris Gayle (534 sixes) in the list of batsmen to have hit 400 sixes in International cricket.

Notably, the 32-year-old is the fastest to breach the 400-six-mark as it took him mere 354 international games. Gayle got to the landmark in 414 matches, while it took Afridi 446 games to achieve the feat.  

Sharma, who is known for his effortless batting, has so far hit 232 sixes in ODIs, 52 in Tests and 116 in T20Is. His batting prowess has only got better with time. He has now hit the most number of sixes in 2019, with 68 sixes to his name. The Mumbaikar was the top six-hitter in the previous year (74 sixes) and the year before in 2017 with 65 sixes. 

Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Chris Gayle Most Sixes In ODI
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in India 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec
WI 207/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 209/4 (18.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 08 Dec
IND 170/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/2 (18.3 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I
IND 240/3 (20.0 ov)
WI 91/4 (9.3 ov)
LIVE
West Indies need 150 runs to win from 10.3 overs
IND VS WI live score
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 18 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
Mzansi Super League
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us