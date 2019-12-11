Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket, joins Gayle and Afridi in an elite list

Rohit Sharma is at his elegant best

India opener Rohit Sharma became the first Indian (third cricketer overall) to hit 400 sixes in international cricket. The elegant right-hander reached the milestone against West Indies in the ongoing 3rd T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sharma, in the company of KL Rahul, provided a blazing start for the hosts. The duo started the proceedings in a stunning manner by taking the attack to the opposition. The Indian vice-captain hit two consecutive sixes in the eighth over to notch up a sublime fifty. He went hard on the spinners and especially on Khary Pierre, who conceded 35 runs from his first two overs.

Sharma hit a maximum off Sheldon Cottrell’s delivery to join Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and veteran Windies opener Chris Gayle (534 sixes) in the list of batsmen to have hit 400 sixes in International cricket.

Notably, the 32-year-old is the fastest to breach the 400-six-mark as it took him mere 354 international games. Gayle got to the landmark in 414 matches, while it took Afridi 446 games to achieve the feat.

Sharma, who is known for his effortless batting, has so far hit 232 sixes in ODIs, 52 in Tests and 116 in T20Is. His batting prowess has only got better with time. He has now hit the most number of sixes in 2019, with 68 sixes to his name. The Mumbaikar was the top six-hitter in the previous year (74 sixes) and the year before in 2017 with 65 sixes.