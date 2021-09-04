“Rohit Sharma the best example for Rishabh Pant to watch and learn from” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has urged Rishabh Pant to learn from opener Rohit Sharma and adapt his game as per the conditions. According to Butt, Rohit Sharma has a much wider range of strokes compared to Pant but the right-hander has adjusted beautifully to the demands of Test cricket in England.

Rohit Sharma has scored two half-centuries in the series so far and has won many admirers with his resilient batting. In contrast, Pant has struggled to make an impact and has perished cheaply on most occasions, trying to take on the bowling.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt hailed Rohit Sharma as a special talent. Butt said:

“One of the common traits among batters who score runs in all types of conditions around the world is their adaptability. Rohit Sharma too has molded his game in England according to the circumstances. According to me, Rohit Sharma is the best example for Rishabh Pant and other youngsters to watch and learn from. He is more aggressive and has more shots than some of the young guns. His range of stroke play is also far greater."

Butt added:

“However, look at the way he is respecting the ball and playing according to the conditions. He has displayed immense patience, and has been waiting for the ball. There is a lot for the youngsters to learn from him. I really hope he plays a long innings on Friday. I am really enjoying the way he has been batting.”

While Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 20 at the end of Day 2 at The Oval, his opening partner KL Rahul was batting on 22.

Rahul and Rohit Sharma have a great range of strokes, that is not the case with Pujara, Rahane: Salman Butt

Asked if Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane could take a leaf out of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and play attacking cricket, Butt responded that it was difficult.

He pointed out that, unlike the Indian openers, Pujara and Rahane are not gifted stroke players. Butt explained:

“KL Rahul and Rohit are naturally gifted stroke players. Pujara is ultra-defensive and so is Rahane. You can do still well in India and Australia with such an approach. However, you cannot get set in England this way. In overcast and seaming conditions, somewhere there will be a good ball and you could get out.”

The former Pakistan captain added:

“You need to be a bit more positive. If you get a bad one, you have to get runs on it. Unfortunately for India, England’s bowlers are so good, they hardly give any opportunity for the opposition to score. Rahul and Rohit have a great range of strokes, so they can find a way out. But that is not the case with Pujara and Rahane. They do not have so many shots in their armory, that is why they look so restricted at times. Pujara and Rahane are Test specialists and they are also low on confidence.”

Pujara and Rahane have managed one half-century each in the Test series against England so far and will be under pressure to perform on Day 3 at The Oval.

