How Rohit Sharma could become the second-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma needs no introduction. He holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs - a feat he achieved when he scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. He is fondly called ‘Hitman’ for his ability to hit glorious sixes out of the ground.

Even though Rohit debuted in 2007, his career took off only when he adopted the role of opener in 2013. He is considered one of the classiest batsmen ever to play the sport.

What’s the hypothesis?

As of 19th March 2019, Rohit has scored 8,010 runs from 200 innings. A look at the numbers of all batsmen shows where he stands in the race to notch up 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

The record for the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs is held by Virat Kohli. He reached the milestone in 205 innings. This record is likely to remain with him for quite a long time.

Sachin Tendulkar, who completed 10,000 runs in his 259th innings, is currently in the second position. Rohit, who has gone past the 8000-run mark, needs to make 1,990 runs in 58 innings or less to pip Tendulkar for the second spot in the list.

Now let’s look at how Rohit has scored runs in the past 6 years:

Numbers from the past

In 2013, Rohit scored 1196 runs from 27 innings at an average of 52. The year 2014 saw him scoring 578 runs from 12 innings at an average of 53. In 2015, 815 runs were scored from 17 innings at the average of 51.

He had only 10 innings to score in 2016, where he registered 564 runs at an average of 63. The year 2017 saw Rohit amassing 1,293 runs from 21 innings at a fabulous average of 72.

The next year again he was able to score more than 1,000 runs - he slammed 1030 from 19 innings at an average of 74.

This year, Rohit has scored 556 runs from 13 innings at an average of 43.

Forecast of numbers

By looking at the past numbers we can assume that Rohit plays around 18 innings per year. His average has dropped below 50 only once (in 2019) in the past 7 years (which most believe he will rectify in the upcoming World Cup 2019).

Going at an average of 50, he will likely score a minimum of 900 runs per year. So the current trend should help him reach the 10,000-run mark in his 240th innings.

Even if he fails to score runs in another 8 or 10 games during this period, he will comfortably reach the position, surpassing Tendulkar.

Can any other current batsman get there quicker?

One major threat to Rohit Sharma will be Ross Taylor of New Zealand, who has 8026 runs from 203 innings. But despite the fact that Taylor has been scoring runs at a healthy average over the years, he is now aged 35.

Taylor needs to play till 37 or 38 at the same pace to beat Rohit in the race. Even though that's not impossible, it's not very likely to happen.

India - the land of ODI batting masters

If Rohit reaches the 10,000-run mark within his 258th innings, India can boast of the top four fastest players to have reached the 10,000 run mark in ODI history - Virat Kohli (205 innings), Sachin Tendulkar (259 innings), Saurav Ganguly (263 innings) and Rohit. That's quite some record.

