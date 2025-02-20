Rohit Sharma current form: How has he performed in his last 10 matches before 2025 Champions Trophy? 

India captain Rohit Sharma will be expected to deliver and lead from the front in the 2025 Champions Trophy. All eyes will be on the skipper as India kick-start their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma's form with the bat has been a major cause for concern in the recent past. In his last 10 matches across formats leading up to the 2025 Champions Trophy, the right-hander has just one big knock to show.

He scored 122 runs from three games in the recent ODI series against England at home. While he scored just 2 and 1 in the first and third games, respectively, he slammed a brilliant century (119) in the second ODI in Cuttack, showing glimpses of his return to form.

Before the England series, Rohit also played a match for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Jammu & Kashmir. However, he managed just 3 and 28 runs in the two innings, failing to create an impact.

During India's tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, he played only three Tests and scored 31 runs from five innings at an average of 6.20. Due to his poor form with the bat, he even dropped himself from the fifth and final Test of the series.

The 37-year-old also played a tour game against the Prime Minister's XI and made 3 runs off 11 deliveries. His last 10 games also include a couple of Tests against New Zealand at home. Rohit Sharma scored 18 and 11 in the third Test in Wankhede while he returned with scores of 0 and 8 in the second Test in Pune.

Rohit Sharma's record in the Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma has played two editions of the Champions Trophy — in 2013 and 2017. He has scored 481 runs from 10 innings in the history of the tournament at an average of 53.44, including a hundred and four half-centuries.

His highest score of an unbeaten 123 came against Bangladesh in the semi-final of the 2017 edition. When India won the Champions Trophy in 2013, Rohit scored 177 runs from five matches, including two half-centuries.

In the 2017 edition, the right-hander improved his performance and scored 304 runs from five matches, including two fifties and a hundred at an average of 76.00.

