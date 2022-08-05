“Rohit Sharma current, Virat Kohli all-time” - 5 times Bollywood actresses were in the news because of Hitman

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, like most other cricketers in the country, gets associated with Bollywood in some way or the other. In fact, he is married to Ritika Sajdeh, the cousin of Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornestone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Limited. As the name suggests, the firm is a talent management agency that deals with sports and entertainment celebrities.

During the early years of his career, Hitman was also linked to actress Sofia Hayat. The opening batter is also in the news currently because Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan mistakenly referred to him as popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty during his appearance on the chat show Koffee With Karan 7.

In short, it is difficult to keep cricket out of Bollywood and vice versa because the two are followed passionately by the Indian public. In this feature, we look back at five instances when Bollywood actresses made news because of Rohit.

#1 Alia Bhatt was trolled for choosing favorite cricketer between Rohit and Virat

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Pic: Instagram

During the promotion of her film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, lead actress of the movie, Alia Bhatt, was asked to pick her favorite cricketer between Rohit and Virat Kohli. She replied:

“Rohit Sharma current, Virat Kohli all-time.”

Alia was brutally trolled by fans of both cricketers as they felt she was being too diplomatic.

LAV 🇮🇳 @LAVFAGNA2

Virat kohli is playing currently and Rohit as well.

How Rohit can be current fav and Virat all time?

Someone tell her Virat Kohli is still playing have not retired. @SushantNMehta Worst answer I have ever listen.Virat kohli is playing currently and Rohit as well.How Rohit can be current fav and Virat all time?Someone tell her Virat Kohli is still playing have not retired. @SushantNMehta Worst answer I have ever listen.Virat kohli is playing currently and Rohit as well.How Rohit can be current fav and Virat all time?Someone tell her Virat Kohli is still playing have not retired.😉

According to most, she should have picked at least one and not both. Some criticized her, claiming she lacked basic cricket knowledge.

#2 When Anushka Sharma shares a cryptic post after Rohit unfollowed Virat and her on Instagram

Actor and producer Anushka Sharma. Pic: Instagram

Following India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup, several reports started doing the rounds, claiming all was not well between Rohit and Kohli. The former added fuel to the fire when he first unfollowed Kohli and then Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Although Kohli and Anushka did not react directly, the latter shared a cryptic post on social media immediately after Rohit unfollowed her.

The post read:

“A wise man once said Nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances…”

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma’s cryptic post.

Many believed this was Anushka’s response to Rohit’s move of unfollowing her and Kohli on social media.

#3 When Harsh Goenka compared Bollywood actress’ batting to Hitman’s

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher. Pic: Instagram

In November 2021, Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher shared a video of herself playing cricket during a break from one of her shoots.

Saiyami, who made her Hindi film debut with the movie “Mirzya” (2016), uploaded the clip to her official Twitter handle with the caption:

“Shooting for Breathe. Love the team. Long breaks in between shots = Cricket on set. @hvgoenka thanks to the ceat bat my gully cricket looks alright.”

Saiyami Kher @SaiyamiKher

thanks to the ceat bat my gully cricket looks alright. Shooting for Breathe. Love the team. Long breaks in between shots = Cricket on set. @hvgoenka thanks to the ceat bat my gully cricket looks alright. Shooting for Breathe. Love the team. Long breaks in between shots = Cricket on set. @hvgoenka thanks to the ceat bat my gully cricket looks alright. https://t.co/bAEmHabmx4

Reacting to the post, industrialist Harsh Goenka commented:

“Oh great! You were batting better than Rohit Sharma. 😀 Thanks.”

Earlier, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had also appreciated Saiyami’s batting.

Saiyami Kher @SaiyamiKher 🏽 2020 on the front foot 2020 on the front foot 🙌🏽 https://t.co/lcTn00p0dq

After the actress shared a video of her front-foot drives, Yuvraj replied:

“Shot buddy.”

#4 When Kajal Aggarwal revealed she had a crush on Rohit Sharma

Kajal Aggarwal has done movies in Hindi as well as in the South. Pic: Instagram

Back in 2019, Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal revealed that she was a big fan of Rohit among the current crop of cricketers.

During an interview, she stated that she liked the batter so much that she made it a point never to miss any of the matches featuring him.

While praising the Hitman’s cricketing skills, Kajal admitted that she also had a crush on him.

#5 “Let's stop talking me and Rohit Sharma” - Sofia Hayat

Actress and singer Sofia Hayat. Pic: Instagram

In June 2022, Rohit completed 15 years in international cricket. On this special occasion, he shared a heartfelt note, thanking everyone who has been a part of his journey. However, some mischief mongers brought up the forgotten topic of Rohit and his alleged relationship with Sofia Hayat.

Reacting to the same, the latter took to Twitter and shared a video, requesting people to stop talking about her and the Indian captain.

While sharing the clip, she wrote:

“Can we please let it go. Let's stop talking me and Rohit Sharma. I can't believe people still want us to be together. The last few days my name and Rohits has been trending. Can we respect that he is married with a child now.”

Sofia Hayat @sofiahayat Can we please let it go. Let's stop talking me and Rohit Sharma. I can't believe people still want us to be together. The last few days my name and Rohits has been trending. Can we respect that he is married with a child now. Let there be some respect for hi marriage. Can we please let it go. Let's stop talking me and Rohit Sharma. I can't believe people still want us to be together. The last few days my name and Rohits has been trending. Can we respect that he is married with a child now. Let there be some respect for hi marriage. https://t.co/gbxQhgqIjT

Rohit tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ritika in December 2015. The couple were blessed with a daughter in 2018.

Also Read: “Is Rohit Sharma brother of Anushka Sharma?” - When a Quora query led to rib-tickling memes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far