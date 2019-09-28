×
Rohit Sharma gets out on a duck while opening the innings for Board President's XI against South Africa

CricWiz
ANALYST
News
204   //    28 Sep 2019, 12:42 IST

Rohit is slated to open in the first Test at Vizag
Rohit is slated to open in the first Test at Vizag

What's the story?

Rohit Sharma's journey as a Test opener hasn't got off to the best of starts as he was dismissed on a duck while playing for India Board President's XI against South Africa.

In case you didn't know...

KL Rahul's extended poor form in Test cricket and some serious backing from former India legends has led to Rohit Sharma's elevation as a Test opener.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

Rohit is set to open the innings in the first Test against South Africa that will be played from 2 October at Visakhapatnam.

The heart of the matter

Rohit has no experience of opening the innings in Tests. While he has been a successful ODI opener, he is untested as in the longer format against the new ball.

Thus, in a bid to give Rohit a chance to get accustomed to his new role, the selectors named him in the Board President's XI squad that was slated to play a warm-up game against South Africa.

Rohit, who is also the captain of the side, came out to open with Mayank Agarwal in BPXI's first innings on the third and final day of the match. Unfortunately for him, he was dismissed for a second-ball duck by the experienced Vernon Philander, thereby being denied any match practice ahead of the first Test.

Vernon Philander
Vernon Philander

Earlier in the day, South Africa declared their innings on 279 runs after the first day was washed out due to rains. Aiden Markram scored a century while the newly appointed Test vice-captain Temba Bavuma scored a well-compiled 87. 

What's next?

Rohit will be highly disappointed at missing out on an opportunity to spend some valuable time in the middle before his big test. Having said that, there are no doubts about Rohit's pedigree as a batsman; he will back himself to come good once the occasion presents itself.

India vs South Africa 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
