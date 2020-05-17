Rohit Sharma hails Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'king'

Rohit Sharma praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his superhuman efforts

Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the limited-overs format, Rohit Sharma, has hailed Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo for his superhuman efforts on the field despite having a tough start to his career.

During a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, Rohit Sharma applauded the Serie A star's outstanding list of achievements. Terming him the 'king', Sharma spoke on Ronaldo's tough initial days and how the Portuguese star grabbed every opportunity that came his way.

Rohit Sharma added that he always appreciates people who belong to weaker or less-privileged backgrounds but make it big eventually through their hard work, dedication and work ethic.

"Yes, of course. Who doesn't love Ronaldo? He is the king. What he has done with his career is simply outstanding. You have to applaud whatever he has achieved in his career."

"It is not easy because of the background that he came from. He had a very rough time at the start. I appreciate all these people who have a hard time in their career at the start, and towards the end, they have gone on to make it very big out of whatever opportunities they had."

Rohit Sharma: LaLiga’s first Brand Ambassador in India

India's premier batsman Rohit Sharma became the first-ever non-footballer Indian brand ambassador for LaLiga. Looking at the huge appetite for football in the country, LaLiga, appointed the ace cricketer as the face of the league in India.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director of Spain’s top division football league in India, expressed his excitement over the appointment of the cricketing superstar as their brand ambassador.

“India is a very important market for LaLiga from a global perspective, we came here in 2017 to get a better understanding of the pulse of the nation. Over the past two years, and after several ground-breaking initiatives, it is obvious that India has a huge appetite for football. Rohit Sharma is the perfect example of this, inspite of being the most renowned face in Indian cricket right now, he is also an ardent football and LaLiga fan. In his persona on and off the field, Rohit embodies the LaLiga standards and principles. We are elated to have him as LaLiga’s first-ever non-footballer brand ambassador and as the face of our brand in India.”