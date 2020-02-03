Rohit Sharma hails MS Dhoni as the best ever Indian skipper

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Injured Indian opener Rohit Sharma has hailed former India skipper MS Dhoni and rated him as the best captain the country has seen. Ever since India’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand, Dhoni has been on an indefinite sabbatical from international cricket which has raised several speculations over his future. Indian head coach Ravi Shastri felt that Dhoni could only make himself available for selection if he has a great IPL.

Dhoni will be in charge of Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL and will look to lead by example. He has been arguably the greatest Indian skipper of all time and remains the only captain in world cricket to win all three ICC trophies. Rohit Sharma praised Dhoni for his leadership abilities and said that he is the best Indian captain for a reason.

In one of the episodes of Curly Tales, Rohit Sharma said,

"MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that (cool and calm). It's in-born. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain with all three ICC trophies with him and many IPL titles as well. He is the best captain India has seen and there's a reason behind it - which is being calm and composed under a situation."

Dhoni handed over the captaincy reigns to Virat Kohli in 2017 but continued to be an integral part of India’s leadership group in the limited overs format. He has the ability to back a bowler especially when he the opposition batters got under their skin.

"I have seen him handle a lot of young bowlers when they get under pressure, he just goes and puts his arm around them and talks to them about what needs to be done. When a younger player is treated like that by a senior member of the team, you obviously feel confident and you want to deliver for the team," he added.

Meanwhile Rohit Sharma sustained a calf injury during the final T20I against New Zealand and has been subsequently ruled out of the three match ODI series and the two match Test series. While Mayank Agarwal has replaced him in the ODI squad, Shubhman Gill has taken his place in the Test squad.