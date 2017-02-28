Rohit Sharma leads epic mannequin challenge at NCA

Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Amit Mishra and Mohammed Shami pose as they train at the National Cricket Academy

Rohit Sharma was last spotted having fun in Germany as he recovers from injury

What’s the story?

Injured Indian cricket team batsman Rohit Sharma led an intriguing version of the viral mannequin challenge featuring Indian cricketers Dhawal Kulkarni, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami and a local helper at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

The result was an absolute knockout rendition of the challenge.

The context

The mannequin challenge is a video when people stay stationary while a camera moves around them to capture their expressions. It is widely believed that the origin of this dates back to a group of students in Jacksonville, Florida who posted a video in October, 2016.

The video proved to be extremely popular and spread like wildfire with a number of sports teams including the Portugal national football team and the Cleveland Cavaliers producing their own version of the same.

Rohit Sharma and the other cricketers who are on the comeback trail featured in the video and showed that they aren’t losing heart as they look to get back in top shape.

The details

The mannequin challenge was popularized in India when Indian and English commentators got together in November to produce an epic version of the challenge.

While replicated in houses across the country, many fans were left wondering as to what a mannequin challenge of the Indian cricket team might look like. The fans were obliged when the team posted one after their emphatic series win over England.

Parallels from history

Sports teams across the globe delighted fans with their version of the mannequin challenge. Our personal favourite is the one that features the Portuguese football team, led by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rohit Sharma and his gang are undoubtedly slightly late to get on the mannequin challenge train as the trend has since died down. However, we are pleased to add that they produced one of the best versions of the video that we have seen yet.

Each cricketer is involved with his own activity while the presence of one of the helpers at the NCA, who is serving a cup of tea to Dhawal Kulkarni lends a very human touch to the video.

Mohammed Shami is being tended to and Indian fans will be hoping that he makes his comeback soon but surely just the sight of Rohit Sharma looking sharp will leave the fans delighted.