Adidas pamper KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at Adidas HQ

Indian duo KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma enjoyed each other's company in Germany

What’s the story?

One week prior to the start of the four-Test series against Australia, KL Rahul was spotted at the Adidas Headquarters in Germany along with teammate Rohit Sharma. The duo, along with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and most recently, Rishabh Pant are part of the Adidas Cricket family.

A post shared by adidas Cricket (@adidas.cricket) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

After the addition of Rishabh Pant to the adidas family, Dhanashree Sowani, Director, Heartbeat sports, adidas, said, “Cricket is an important sport for us and we shall continue investing in and supporting emerging talents like Rishabh. He, along with adidas athletes, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will lead our cricket focused campaigns in the years to come.”

The context

Adidas is making a big splash into Indian cricket and is starting to invest in the youngsters with a view of having them represent the brand from an early stage in their career. Over the years, Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag among others used to endorse the broad.

On the international scene, athletes such as Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Luis Suarez and James Harden are proud members of the adidas family.

The details

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to document his journeys –

KL Rahul had an action packed day

After having wrapped up another series win against Bangladesh, the opener had a lot to be upbeat about as he was named in the squad for the series against Australia. The games against the team from ‘down under’ should bring back plenty of good memories for the right-handed batsman from Karnataka as it was against the same foes 2 years ago that he made his breakthrough in international cricket.

KL’s popularity is soaring through the roof as was evident with the chants of ‘Rahul Rahul’ during the T20I against England and if the first picture is anything to go by, he loves to pose.

Rohit Sharma looked good on the comeback trail

Rohit Sharma has for a long time been one of the most ridiculed cricketers by fans. While his ability in the limited-overs format is beyond doubt, his credentials in Test cricket have been questioned. But in the last couple of months, when he has been injured, the team has dearly missed him.

He is targeting a return for the Champions Trophy and fans will be eagerly awaiting his return.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is fabulous to see Indian cricketers at the adidas Headquarters having an absolute ball. The fans will get to see plenty of the duo in action over the next couple of months with the India – Australia series to be followed by the IPL and then the Champions Trophy.