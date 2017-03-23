Rohit Sharma ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Knee injury has ruled Rohit Sharma out of contention from the Deodhar Trophy along with Kedar Jadhav.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 23 Mar 2017, 20:16 IST

It remains to be seen if this has an impact on Rohit Sharma playing in IPL 2017

Rohit Sharma, who was set to lead India Blue has been ruled out of the Deodhar Trophy as he is nursing a knee injury. The Indian opener has been out of international action since October 2016 and will miss another chance to prove his fitness ahead of IPL 2017 and the ICC Champions Trophy.

India Red have also been hit with an injury blow ahead of the tournament as Kedar Jadhav also misses out on the tournament with a stomach ailment with Bengal's Sreevats Goswami and Hyderabad’s C.V Milind named in the India Red side as the replacement.

Rohit’s injury now means that Harbhajan Singh has been named as captain of India Blue for the Deodhar Trophy while Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the Indian opener’s replacement for the tournament that will take place from March 25 to March 29.

With the IPL two weeks away, it is still unclear as to whether this will mean that Rohit Sharma, who is the captain of the Mumbai Indians will miss any matches of the tenth edition of the tournament. Mumbai Indians begin their tournament on April 6 with a game against Rising Pune Super Giants at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

All the Deodhar Trophy matches will take place in Vishakhapatnam at the YS Rajashekhara Reddy Stadium from March 25 with all of them being Day-Night matches that will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Three teams, India A, India B and Tamil Nadu, winners of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will take part in the tournament. The final of the tournament will take place on March 29.

