IPL 2017 Schedule: Full Time Table with venue ground details, PDF Download

Hyderabad will host both the opener as well as the final.

The IPL frenzy is upon us!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The league would have eight teams, which will begin on the 5th of April and end on the 21st of May.

The inaugural match of the tenth edition of the tournament will be a repeat of IPL 2016 final as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad while the final will take place at the same venue on May 21.

Extra Cover: IPL Auction 2017: Complete list of players in the auction, PDF download

Here’s the Complete IPL 10 Schedule, Matches List:

Date Match Venue Time (IST) April 5, 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 April 6,

2017 Rising Pune Supergiants v Mumbai Indians Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00 April 7, 2017 Gujarat Lions v Kolkata Knight Riders Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 20:00 April 8, 2017 Kings XI Punjab v Rising Pune Supergiants Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 16:00 April 8, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 9, 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Lions Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 16:00 April 9 , 2017 Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 April 10, 2017 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 20:00 April 11, 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants v Delhi Daredevils Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00 April 12, 2017 MI v SRH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 April 13, 2017 KKR v KXIP Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00 April 14, 2017 RCB v MI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16:00 April 14, 2017 GL v RPSG Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 20:00 April 15, 2017 KKR v SRH Eden Gardens, Kolkata i 16:00 April 15, 2017 DD v KXIP Feroz Shah Kotla Ground , Delhi 20:00 April 16, 2017 MI v GL Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16:00 April 16, 2017 RCB v RPSG M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 17, 2017 DD v KKR Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 16:00 April 17, 2017 SRH v KXIP Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 April 18 , 2017 GL v RCB Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 20:00 April 19, 2017 SRH v DD Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 April 20, 2017 KXIP v MI Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 20:00 April 21, 2017 KKR v GL Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00 April 22 , 2017 DD v MI Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi i 16:00 April 22 , 2017 RPSG v SRH Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00 April 23 , 2017 GL v KXIP Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 16:00 April 23 , 2017 KKR v RCB Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00 April 24, 2017 MI v RPSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 April 25 , 2017 RCB v SRH M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 26 , 2017 RPSG v KKR .Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00 April 27 , 2017 RCB v GL M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 28 ,2017 KKR v DD Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16:00 April 28 , 2017 KXIP v SRH IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 20:00 April 29 , 2017 RPSG v RCB Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 16:00 April 29 , 2017 GL v MI Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 20:00 April 30 . 2017 KXIP v DD IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 16:00 April 30 . 2017 SRH v KKR Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 May 1, 2017 MI v RCB Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16:00 May 1, 2017 RPSG v GL Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00 May 2, 2017 DD v SRH Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00 May 3, 2017 KKR v RPSG Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00 May 4, 2017 DD v GL Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00 May 5, 2017 RCB v KXIP M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 May 6, 2017 SRH v RPSG Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 16:00 May 6, 2017 MI v DD Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 May 7 , 2017 RCB v KKR M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16:00 May 7 , 2017 KXIP v GL IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 20:00 May 8, 2017 SRH v MI Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 May 9, 2017 KXIP v KKR, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 20:00 May 10 , 2017 GL v DD Green Park, Kanpur 20:00 May 11 , 2017 MI v KXIP Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 May 12, 2017 DD v RPSG Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00 May 13 , 2017 GL v SRH Green Park, Kanpur 16:00 May 13 , 2017 KKR v MI Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00 May 14 , 2017 RPSG v KXIP Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 16:00 May 14 , 2017 DD v RCB Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00

Extra Cover: Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes list themselves at highest base price

PLAYOFF STAGE