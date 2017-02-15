Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

IPL 2017 Schedule: Full Time Table with venue ground details, PDF Download

Hyderabad will host both the opener as well as the final.

by Manish Pathak @manishpathak187
News 15 Feb 2017, 20:55 IST
Indian Premier League
The IPL frenzy is upon us!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The league would have eight teams, which will begin on the 5th of April and end on the 21st of May. 

The inaugural match of the tenth edition of the tournament will be a repeat of IPL 2016 final as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad while the final will take place at the same venue on May 21.

Download the full schedule.

Extra Cover: IPL Auction 2017: Complete list of players in the auction, PDF download

Here’s the Complete IPL 10 Schedule, Matches List:

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
April 5, 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad20:00
April 6,
2017		Rising Pune Supergiants v Mumbai Indians Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune20:00
April 7, 2017Gujarat Lions v Kolkata Knight Riders Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot20:00
April 8, 2017Kings XI Punjab v Rising Pune Supergiants Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 16:00
April 8, 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00
April 9, 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Lions Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 16:00
April 9 , 2017Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight RidersWankhede Stadium, Mumbai20:00
April 10, 2017Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers BangaloreHolkar Cricket Stadium, Indore20:00
April 11, 2017Rising Pune Supergiants v Delhi DaredevilsMaharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00
April 12, 2017MI v SRH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00
April 13, 2017KKR v KXIP Eden Gardens, Kolkata20:00
April 14, 2017RCB v MI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16:00
April 14,  2017 GL v RPSG Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot20:00
April 15, 2017KKR v SRH Eden Gardens, Kolkata i16:00
April 15,  2017 DD v KXIP Feroz Shah Kotla Ground , Delhi

20:00

April 16, 2017 MI v GL Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16:00
April 16, 2017RCB v RPSG M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00
April 17, 2017DD v KKR Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 16:00
April 17,  2017 SRH v KXIP Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00
April 18 , 2017GL v RCB Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 20:00
April 19, 2017SRH v DD Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad20:00
April 20, 2017KXIP v MI Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 20:00
April 21, 2017KKR v GL Eden Gardens, Kolkata

20:00

April 22 , 2017DD v MI Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi i

16:00

April  22 ,   2017 RPSG v SRH Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune20:00
April 23 , 2017GL v KXIP Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 16:00
April 23 , 2017KKR v RCB Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00
April 24, 2017 MI v RPSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00
April 25 , 2017RCB v SRH M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00
April 26 , 2017RPSG v KKR .Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 20:00
April 27 , 2017RCB v GLM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00
April 28 ,2017KKR v DDEden Gardens, Kolkata16:00
April  28 , 2017
KXIP v SRH
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 20:00
April 29 , 2017RPSG v RCB Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 16:00
April 29 , 2017GL v MI Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 20:00
April 30 . 2017KXIP v DD
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
16:00
April 30 . 2017
SRH v KKR
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00
May 1, 2017
MI v RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16:00
May 1, 2017
RPSG v GL
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune20:00
May 2, 2017DD v SRH 
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
20:00
May 3, 2017KKR v RPSGEden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00
May 4, 2017DD v GLFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00

May 5, 2017

RCB v KXIP
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00
May 6, 2017SRH v RPSGRajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 16:00
May 6,  2017
MI v DD
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00
May 7 , 2017RCB v KKR M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16:00
May  7 ,   2017
KXIP v GL
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
 
20:00
May 8, 2017
SRH v MI
 Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad20:00
May 9, 2017
KXIP v KKR,
 IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
20:00
May 10 , 2017GL v DDGreen Park, Kanpur 20:00
May 11 , 2017MI v KXIP

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

20:00
May 12, 2017DD v RPSGFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi  20:00
May 13 , 2017GL v SRHGreen Park, Kanpur 16:00
May  13 ,   2017KKR v MI Eden Gardens, Kolkata20:00
May 14 , 2017RPSG v KXIP Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune 16:00
May 14 , 2017 DD v RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
20:00

Extra Cover: Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes list themselves at highest base price

PLAYOFF STAGE

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
May 16 , 2017Qualifier 1TBA20:00
May 17 ,2017Eliminator
TBA
20:00
May 19, 2017Qualifier 2
TBA
20:00
May 21FinalRajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00
Recommended
Fetching more content...