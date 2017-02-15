IPL 2017 Schedule: Full Time Table with venue ground details, PDF Download
Hyderabad will host both the opener as well as the final.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The league would have eight teams, which will begin on the 5th of April and end on the 21st of May.
The inaugural match of the tenth edition of the tournament will be a repeat of IPL 2016 final as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad while the final will take place at the same venue on May 21.
Download the full schedule.
Here’s the Complete IPL 10 Schedule, Matches List:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|April 5, 2017
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00
|April 6,
2017
|Rising Pune Supergiants v Mumbai Indians
|Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
|20:00
|April 7, 2017
|Gujarat Lions v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|20:00
|April 8, 2017
|Kings XI Punjab v Rising Pune Supergiants
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|16:00
|April 8, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 9, 2017
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Lions
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|16:00
|April 9 , 2017
|Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|20:00
|April 10, 2017
|Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|20:00
|April 11, 2017
|Rising Pune Supergiants v Delhi Daredevils
|Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
|20:00
|April 12, 2017
|MI v SRH
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|20:00
|April 13, 2017
|KKR v KXIP
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|20:00
|April 14, 2017
|RCB v MI
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|16:00
|April 14, 2017
|GL v RPSG
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|20:00
|April 15, 2017
|KKR v SRH
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata i
|16:00
|April 15, 2017
|DD v KXIP
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground , Delhi
20:00
|April 16, 2017
|MI v GL
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|16:00
|April 16, 2017
|RCB v RPSG
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 17, 2017
|DD v KKR
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|16:00
|April 17, 2017
|SRH v KXIP
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00
|April 18 , 2017
|GL v RCB
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|20:00
|April 19, 2017
|SRH v DD
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00
|April 20, 2017
|KXIP v MI
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|20:00
|April 21, 2017
|KKR v GL
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20:00
|April 22 , 2017
|DD v MI
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi i
16:00
|April 22 , 2017
|RPSG v SRH
|Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
|20:00
|April 23 , 2017
|GL v KXIP
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|16:00
|April 23 , 2017
|KKR v RCB
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|20:00
|April 24, 2017
|MI v RPSG
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|20:00
|April 25 , 2017
|RCB v SRH
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 26 , 2017
|RPSG v KKR
|.Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
|20:00
|April 27 , 2017
|RCB v GL
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 28 ,2017
|KKR v DD
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|16:00
|April 28 , 2017
KXIP v SRH
|IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|20:00
|April 29 , 2017
|RPSG v RCB
|Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
|16:00
|April 29 , 2017
|GL v MI
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|20:00
|April 30 . 2017
|KXIP v DD
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|16:00
|April 30 . 2017
SRH v KKR
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00
|May 1, 2017
MI v RCB
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|16:00
|May 1, 2017
RPSG v GL
|Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
|20:00
|May 2, 2017
|DD v SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|20:00
|May 3, 2017
|KKR v RPSG
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|20:00
|May 4, 2017
|DD v GL
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|20:00
May 5, 2017
RCB v KXIP
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|May 6, 2017
|SRH v RPSG
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|16:00
|May 6, 2017
MI v DD
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|20:00
|May 7 , 2017
|RCB v KKR
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|16:00
|May 7 , 2017
KXIP v GL
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|20:00
|May 8, 2017
SRH v MI
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00
|May 9, 2017
KXIP v KKR,
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|20:00
|May 10 , 2017
|GL v DD
|Green Park, Kanpur
|20:00
|May 11 , 2017
|MI v KXIP
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|20:00
|May 12, 2017
|DD v RPSG
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|20:00
|May 13 , 2017
|GL v SRH
|Green Park, Kanpur
|16:00
|May 13 , 2017
|KKR v MI
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|20:00
|May 14 , 2017
|RPSG v KXIP
|Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
|16:00
|May 14 , 2017
|DD v RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|20:00
PLAYOFF STAGE
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|May 16 , 2017
|Qualifier 1
|TBA
|20:00
|May 17 ,2017
|Eliminator
TBA
|20:00
|May 19, 2017
|Qualifier 2
TBA
|20:00
|May 21
|Final
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00