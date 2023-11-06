This ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma is doing what Brendon McCullum did for New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup in Australia - setting the tone of the innings up front and taking on new ball bowlers to the cleaners.

Rohit Sharma doesn't seem to be as menacing as McCullum used to that extent, but he has his methods. He isn't looking to overhit the ball with brute force but is trying to maximize the powerplay with the sheer gift of timing he has been bestowed with.

This World Cup, so far, he has been the best batsman in this phase of the game, averaging a staggering 88.33 with an SR of 130.54.

By doing so, he has been vulnerable to losing his wicket early on and not scoring big runs, but not before putting the team in a position where batsmen like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul can consolidate.

In his three World Cup appearances so far, Rohit Sharma has amassed nearly 1500 runs with a fantabulous average of 61.7 and seven centuries to his name.

While his several World Cup knocks are one better than the other, some of his knocks in World Cups are not celebrated to the extent that they should be.

In this article, we will look at some of Rohit Sharma's underrated knocks in ODI World Cups.

Rohit Sharma's 3 most underrated knocks in the ODI World Cup

#3. 64 against Ireland, Hamilton, 2015 World Cup

Against a spirited Ireland, who put up a strong total of 259 runs on the board with some handy contributions from Paul Stirling and Niall O'Brien, it was never going to be an easy chase for India.

Not especially when the strong breeze flowing across the ground was assisting the pacers in moving the ball.

But Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took their time, didn't commit early on to their shot-making, and looked to play beside the ball to counter the swing.

But you can't win matches by going too much into it, right? Sharma decided to break the shackles and put up a show of his shot, keeping the asking rate in check and completing his half century in the process.

Though Dhawan registered a memorable century by taking his team over the line, it was Rohit Sharma's blistering knock that laid the foundation of the victory.

#2. 57 against Australia, Kennington Oval, 2019 World Cup

In an all-important clash of heavyweights, India and Australia, the key for India was to see through the new ball threat of Mitchell Starc, who becomes a different beast at the ODI World Cups, and Pat Cummins on the Kennington Oval surface, which had initial moisture in it.

Once again, it was onto the openers to make sure that the side would get a strong base to set upon for a big total.

Rohit Sharma, after initial jitters against Starc, who was bringing the ball into him with bowling surprise outswingers, adjusted to the nature of the pitch, started counter-attacking, and completed his half century, scoring 57 runs before getting out to Nathan Coulter-Nile.

#1. 40 against South Africa, Eden Gardens, 2023 World Cup

On a pitch that was probably the toughest pitch (only behind the India vs. England match surface) of the tournament to bat on, Rohit Sharma, with his newfound methodology, proved why he is the best white-ball opener in modern cricket.

Sharma decided to take on the South African pacers from the word go, and by the time he got out, the team already had 62 runs on the board, that too within 6 overs, with him scoring 40 runs off just 24 deliveries.

The stroke-making and run scoring became tougher and tougher as the ball got older, with spinners getting vicious purchases from the surface.

That makes you feel how crucial Rohit's initial onslaught was in setting the tone of the innings moving ahead.