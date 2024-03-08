Rohit Sharma's 5 most hilarious stump mic chatter during IND vs ENG Tests 

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been in the limelight during the ongoing Test series against England not only for his batting and astute captaincy skills but also for his hilarious stump mic conversations. Sharma almost never fails to entertain people with his words and actions on the field.

While there has been a series of stump mic conversations which has gone viral in the ongoing series so far, the one that made the headlines was his conversation with on-field umpire Virender Sharma during a T20I against Afghanistan earlier this year. It was during an event in Bilaspur ahead of the Dharamshala Test that Rohit revealed that he doesn't do these things intentionally.

"I don't have any favourite line as such and I don't do this intentionally. Since I am the captain, I stand in the slips as the angles from the slips tell you where the fielder should be placed. About the DRS system and calls,you get to know while standing in the slips. "

He added:

"That's why I am in the slips, and you keep talking in that position. I talk with the wicketkeeper and fielders at the short-leg and silly point and that gets recorded."

Having said that, let us have a look at Rohit Sharma's five most hilarious chatters from the ongoing Test series:

# 5. "Isko tu kuch bhi daal sakta hain"- Rohit's advice to Kuldeep Yadav

Expand Tweet

One of Rohit's witty responses went viral on the opening day of the final Test in Dharamshala. As soon as Jonny Bairstow playing in his 100th Test came out in the middle at the fall of Zak Crawley's wicket, Rohit's conversation with Kuldeep Yadav was caught on the stump microphone.

Just before Bairstow faced the first ball, Rohit was heard saying,:

"Isko tu kuch bhi daal" (you can bowl anything to him).

Bairstow's technical flaw was found out yet again as he was dismissed by Kuldeep after scoring a quickfire 29 off 18 deliveries.

# 4. "Sab log dimaag lagao"- Rohit to close in fielders while taking a DRS

It was during Day 3 of the fourth Test in Ranchi when Rohit Sharma asked his players to use their brain while taking a DRS. During the 30th over of England's second innings when Ravindra Jadeja delivered a flatter trajectory ball which crashed into Ben Stokes' front pad but the on-field umpire didn't seem interested.

Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel didn't look too excited but Rohit was convinced after a discussion with some of his on-field players. With just a few seconds remaining on the timer, Rohit said:

"Kuch seconds baaki hain, sab log dimmag lagao (only a few seconds left, use your brains everyone).

He eventually took the review which remained umpire's call.

# 3. "Humlog ko woh lagega-"- When Rohit asked his players to fetch the ball faster

It was during the 3rd day of the 3rd Test against England in the ongoing series when Sharma asked his players to fetch the ball quickly.

It was during a break between the overs during England's first innings when he was heard saying that they were already three overs behind the over rate and might get fined for a slow over rate.

He said:

"Jaldi to mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to humlog ko wo lagega" (fetch the ball quickly, we are already three overs behind. If they get all out, we might face an over rate issue).

2. "Koi bhi garden main ghumega….."- When Rohit gave a mouthful to his players for loitering around

It was during Day 2 of the second Test in the ongoing series when Sharma vented his frustration out at his players for their lethargic fielding . India were 0-1 down in the series at that stage and Sharma wanted more effort in the field from his teammates.

It was during the second session of Day 2 when the incident occurred. England had reached 143/4 in the 31st over with Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes holding fort. Rohit was heard reminding his teammates to not loiter around before using an expletive.

"Koi bhi garden mein ghumega to m** c*** dunga sabki," Rohit was heard saying on the stump mic.

This is not the first time Rohit was heard giving a mouthful to his players but he has earned a great deal of respect from the team's young blokes.

# 1. "Ae Bhai, hero nahi banne ka"- Rohit Sharma's hilarious advice for Sarfaraz Khan

Expand Tweet

The most memorable one-liner from the series from the Indian captain came during the 4th Test in Ranchi. During England's second innings, Rohit wanted an aggressive field and asked Sarfaraz to field at silly point.

Before the delivery, he was standing at covers and hence wasn't wearing a helmet. Sarfaraz walked up towards the silly point position and was getting set to field without wearing his helmet or any protective gear. Rohit Sharma in his Mumbai style asked Sarfaraz to wear the helmet and not try to be a hero.

"Ae Bhai, hero nahi banne ka."(Hey brother, don't try to be a hero)".

The commentators burst out in laughter upon hearing Rohit's conversation with Sarfaraz. Eventually, the matter was resolved as the 12th man came running in with the helmet.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App