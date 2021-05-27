Rohit Sharma’s special Friends Reunion post amazes fans

Rohit Sharma broke his Twitter drought by addressing an iconic moment. The star opener hopped on the Friends Reunion bandwagon, disclosing the kind of reunion he wants to enjoy soon.

Hitman uploaded the quirky post on Thursday afternoon, sharing a picture from the field with a witty caption.

𝗙.𝗥.𝗜.𝗘.𝗡.𝗗.𝗦, this is the reunion I am waiting for! pic.twitter.com/nGBhDA6yM4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 27, 2021

The Friends Reunion episode has been trending ever since it aired on May 27, with many fans flocking to the internet to discuss the much-awaited premiere. Rohit Sharma reacted to the trend in his own unique fashion, sharing a picture of himself celebrating a century in white-ball cricket in front of a packed stadium full of fans.

Posting the picture, Rohit Sharma called the fans his friends, conceding that he can’t wait to reunite with them soon.

Rohit Sharma has had to play cricket without fans since the India vs England T20I series. After a few games where spectators returned to stadiums, fans were banned from being part of sporting events later on as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation. Subsequent matches of IPL 2021 were held behind closed doors.

Fans loved Rohit Sharma’s unique post, with many reacting to it online. With the post being Rohit Sharma’s first since May 9, many asked Rohit Sharma to explain his absence. Others loved the Friends reference, with many wishing Rohit Sharma well for the upcoming games.

Rohit Sharma will get his wish soon

According to Cricbuzz, the ECB cricket board has allowed 4000 fans inside the stadium for the world test championship final.

This means that the energy of fans support will be reflected in the result of the match.#BCCI #ecb #Ind #Nz #WTCFinal #WTC21 #WTCFinals — My_Home_Cricket (@MyHomeCricket1) May 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma is currently in Mumbai serving an eight-day hotel quarantine before they fly out to the United Kingdom. The mercurial opener is part of the red-ball side that will play the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the subsequent Test series against England.

The 34-year-old will get a chance to play in front of fans when India take on New Zealand in the showpiece event on June 18. A total of 4,000 spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl, the venue for the WTC Final.