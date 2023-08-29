Rohit Sharma's top 3 knocks in Asia Cup history

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will look to put his best foot forward when India arrive on Sri Lankan shores for their Asia Cup 2023 campaign. The continental event will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan although India will play all their matches in the Emerald Isle.

A veteran of 244 ODIs, Rohit has established himself as one of the mainstays of the Indian 50-over setup over the years, often saving his best for the format.

The last time the Asia Cup was played in the ODI format, Rohit captained India to the title in 2018 in the UAE. With a home World Cup looming in October, the skipper will want to be at his best with the bat while also ensuring that the team is functioning on all cylinders.

Expand Tweet

He boasts an excellent record in the Asia Cup in the ODI format, having tallied 745 runs in 21 innings at an average of 46.56, with six half-centuries and a century to his name. He remains the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history and second only to Sachin Tendulkar among Indians.

Ahead of India's marquee opener against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023, let's look at Rohit's best knocks in the tournament to date, taking only the ODI format into consideration.

#3 58 vs Pakistan in Karachi, 2008

Expand Tweet

India brushed past Pakistan in the first round of the Asia Cup 2008 before the two teams clashed again at the National Stadium in Karachi. However, the tide turned this time around, with the hosts having India in trouble on 129/4 despite a blistering opening partnership of 88 between Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag.

Skipper MS Dhoni was tasked with rescuing the innings and giving him company was a young Rohit. The duo went about milking the singles and twos against a strong Pakistani bowling attack, having to contend with the dual spin threat of Shahid Afridi and Saeed Ajmal along the way.

A fifth-wicket partnership of 112 runs put them back on track as Rohit scored a mature 71-ball 58. He was dismissed by Iftikhar Anjum before Dhoni and Irfan Pathan took India to 308/7.

It wasn't enough as a Younis Khan century blanked the Indian attack with Pakistan chasing down the target with 4.3 overs to spare. But it was one of the more mature innings that Rohit played in the very early stages of his international career as he came up trumps under pressure.

#2 69 vs Sri Lanka in Dambulla, 2010

Rohit was one of the few players who stood up in India's Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in 2008 (File image; Getty).

India and Sri Lanka had secured their berth in the final of Asia Cup 2010 and their Super Four game served as the perfect dress rehearsal for the same. India were asked to bat first in Dambulla and a solid 58-run opening partnership between Gambhir and Dinesh Karthik set them on their way.

Things came apart completely thereafter though as a couple of quick wickets brought Rohit in at No. 4, who also had to pay witness to a collapse post Dhoni's departure in the 38th over. Farveez Maharoof was the wrecker-in-chief with a hat-trick as India sunk from 189/4 to 209 all out.

Rohit was the last man to fall but amidst all the carnage of wickets, played a very fluent innings of 69 off 73 deliveries. It was a one-man show for a large part of his innings with his partnership with Dhoni being the only substantial one after the one for the opening wicket.

Sri Lanka coasted home but India would have their moment in the final, with Rohit also chipping in with a vital 52-ball 41 that gave the Men in Blue a match-winning total of 268/6.

#1 111* vs Pakistan in Dubai, 2018

Expand Tweet

By the time the Asia Cup 2018 arrived, Rohit had established himself as one of the world's finest white-ball batters of his generation. He was also India's vice-captain in the shorter formats and deputized for Virat Kohli, who was rested for the tournament.

It was another Super Four clash against Pakistan where the stylish Mumbaikar would put his best foot forward. India's bowlers were on the money as Pakistan were restricted to 237/7. The famed opening pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan then took matters into their own hands and ensured there was no contest at all.

Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi were taken to the cleaners in the powerplay while there wasn't much the spinners could do either. It was a display of pristine batsmanship as both batters raced to their respective centuries. Unfortunately for Dhawan, he was run out for 114 although India piled up 210 halfway through the 34th over by then.

The skipper saw his side home though, remaining unbeaten on 111 with seven fours and four sixes to his name as India annihilated their arch-rivals without breaking a sweat.

Will Rohit Sharma score big again when India face Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: "I always take every opportunity as a challenge" - Deepti Sharma's words a true reflection of what works for the all-rounder

Poll : Will Rohit Sharma score a hundred in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan? Yes No 0 votes