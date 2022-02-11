Rohit Sharma's top 3 ODI hundreds against West Indies 

Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the all-time greats in the 50-over format. He has scored 9270 runs in 222 innings at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 89.

The Indian skipper's already impeccable record has improved significantly as an opener - 7303 runs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 92. He has scored 29 centuries and 44 half-centuries in ODI cricket.

Sharma has a brilliant ODI record against the Windies. He has scored 1588 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 92, with three centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name. He recently became the second-highest Indian run-getter against WI, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and only behind Virat Kohli.

Let's take a look at the best knocks played by Rohit Sharma against the Men in Maroon.

#3 152* (117), Guwahati 2018

India won the toss in the first match of the series and elected to bowl first. West Indies were 86/3 when Shimron Hetmyer walked in to bat in the 16th over. Kieran Powell scored a quick-fire half-century before the visitors were reduced to 114/4 in the 22nd over after Shai Hope was dismissed for 32.

Hetmyer played exceptionally well for his 106 off just 78 balls. Lower-order contributions from Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Devendra Bishoo took West Indies to 322/8 in 50 overs.

India lost the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for just four runs. Virat Kohli then joined Rohit Sharma in the third over of the run-chase. West Indies attacked Kohli early on in the innings. However, he made sure to punish the West Indian bowlers for the smallest of errors.

Rohit, on the other hand, settled down before taking on the attack. Kohli raced to a 50 in just 33 balls. Sharma was 18* (21) at that stage in the game. He made the most of the spinners - hitting sixes at will off their bowling. The duo added 246 runs in just 31 overs, after which Kohli was dismissed for 140.

Sharma ensured that he took India home without any further hiccups along with Ambati Rayudu. He hit 15 fours and 8 sixes in his 117-ball stay at the crease, entertaining the fans in vintage Rohit Sharma style.

#2 159 (138), Vizag 2019

After losing the first match of the series, India lost the toss and were asked to bat first in the second ODI at Wankhede. The Indian batting unit as a whole took responsibility and posted a total well above-par - 387/5 in 50 overs.

KL Rahul opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. Their partnership lasted 37 overs and they added 227 runs for the first wicket. Rahul performed well for his 102 (104). However, Rohit was easily the stand-out batsman in the partnership.

The duo took their time early in the innings - scoring just 98 runs in the first 20 overs. After that, they started taking the necessary risks to up the scoring ante. Sharma was eventually dismissed in the 44th over for 159, as he missed out on the chance of another potential double hundred. He hit 17 fours and five sixes in this innings.

Rishabh Pant (39 off 16) and Shreyas Iyer (53 off 32) also chipped in with valuable contributions at the back end of the innings. India defended the target comfortably, winning the game by 107 runs.

#1 162 (137), Brabourne Stadium 2018

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth ODI of the series. Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India a brisk start with 71 runs in 11.5 overs. Dhawan was then dismissed for 38 by Keemo Paul. The Windies also finally managed to deny Virat Kohli a century as he was dismissed for 16 runs by Kemar Roach.

Ambati Rayudu walked into what would be a match-defining partnership for team India. Rohit was batting at 39* (43) at the time. The duo added 211 runs for the third wicket in 27.5 overs. They consistently hit boundaries in that period - once every 5.4 deliveries.

Rayudu kept attacking the spinners while Rohit made a lot of his runs (52) in the square and behind the square on the off side. India added 116 runs in the final 10 overs while Sharma scored 104 of his 162 runs in boundaries - 20 fours and 4 sixes.

Team India won the match comfortably by 224 runs, thanks to a wonderful performance from the bowling unit, particularly Khaleel Ahmed.

