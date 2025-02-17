Rohit Sharma's top 5 knocks in the Champions Trophy ahead of the 2025 edition

Rohit Sharma will captain India for the first time in the Champions Trophy, with the upcoming edition starting on February 19. As a batter, the ICC Champions Trophy has been a special tournament for Rohit.

Back at the 2013 edition of the event, MS Dhoni promoted Rohit to the opening position and paired him with Shikhar Dhawan. The move worked wonders as India won the tournament, and Rohit and Dhawan became one of the world's best opening pairs.

Rohit Sharma's first Champions Trophy appearance for India came in 2013, and the second one in 2017. Rohit aggregated 177 runs in five innings of Champions Trophy 2013, while in 2017, he finished with 304 runs in five innings.

In this listicle now, we will look back at the top five batting performances by the Indian captain in the Champions Trophy.

#5 Rohit Sharma helps India sink West Indies - 52 (56), 2013

On June 11, 2013, India and West Indies faced off in a group-stage game of the Champions Trophy. Batting first, West Indies reached 233/9 in 50 overs.

In response, India raced to 236/2 in just 39.1 overs, thanks to a magnificent 101-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. While Rohit lost his wicket for 52, Dhawan remained unbeaten and completed his century.

Rohit took 56 deliveries to score 52 runs. He smashed seven fours in his innings before Sunil Narine dismissed him.

#4 Rohit Sharma announces his arrival in Champions Trophy - 65 (81), 2013

Rohit made his Champions Trophy debut against South Africa on June 6, 2013. He opened the batting and made an instant impact by scoring 65 runs off 81 deliveries against a quality bowling attack featuring Morne Morkel, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Ryan McLaren.

Sharma smashed eight fours and a six. Shikhar Dhawan supported him with a century as India finished with 331/7 in 50 overs. The Men in Blue eventually won that game by 26 runs.

#3 Rohit destroys Sri Lanka at The Oval - 78 (79), 2017

The only instance of Rohit scoring 50+ runs in a losing cause in the Champions Trophy came in 2017. In a group-stage match against Sri Lanka on June 8, India batted first and posted 321/6 on the board.

Rohit scored 78 runs off 79 balls, smacking six fours and three sixes at the top of the order. Shikhar Dhawan scored a hundred once again. However, Sri Lanka chased down 322 in 48.4 overs and won the match.

#2 Rohit powers India to win against Pakistan - 91 (119), 2017

Rohit stole the show in India's opening match of Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan at Edgbaston. The Indian opener scored 91 runs off 119 balls before getting run out.

He was the top-scorer for the team as the Men in Blue scored 319/3 in 48 overs. Sharma's knock consisted of seven fours and two sixes. He missed out on his maiden Champions Trophy ton by just nine runs.

#1 Rohit Sharma's best performance in Champions Trophy - 123*(129), 2017

Rohit ended his drought of Champions Trophy centuries with a match-winning knock of 123 runs from 129 balls against Bangladesh in the semifinal of the 2017 edition. The Indian opener stepped up and delivered the goods for the team when they had to chase down a 265-run target to qualify for the final.

Sharma had an 87-run opening stand with Dhawan. After Dhawan's departure, Virat Kohli joined Sharma in the middle, and they both guided India to 265/1 in 40.1 overs. Sharma hit 15 fours and a six, maintaining a strike rate of 95.35 in his top-quality knock.

