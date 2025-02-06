India captain Rohit Sharma is set to return to action as the Men in Blue now face England in the three-match ODI series at home. The opening game will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Cuttack and Ahmedabad will play host to the second and third matches on February 9 and February 12 respectively.

Rohit Sharma displayed poor form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, scoring only 31 runs from three Tests. He did feature for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, where he failed to score big as well.

With the 2025 Champions Trophy soon approaching, Rohit will be keen to lead from the front and regain his touch in the ODI series against England. That said, the Indian skipper's performance will be closely looked upon.

Ahead of the first ODI, let us take a look at his top five knocks against England in the one-day format.

Rohit Sharma's top 5 knocks in ODIs vs England

#5 76* - The Oval, 2022

During the first ODI of India's tour of England in 2022 at The Oval, the visitors put up a stunning display to bowl the hosts out for just 110 runs in the first innings. Therefore, the visitors were set a meager target of 11 runs to win the game.

Opening the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan (31*) captain Rohit Sharma ensured the visitors made light work of the chase. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 76 off just 58 balls, including 7 fours and 5 sixes as India comfortably won the game by 10 wickets and more than 30 overs to spare.

#4 83 - Mohali, 2013

India hosted England in an ODI series at home in 2013. During the fourth ODI in Mohali, the hosts were chasing a target of 258 runs in the second innings. They earlier restricted England to 257/7 after bowling first.

India lost the wickets of Gautam Gambhir (10), Virat Kohli (26), and Yuvraj Singh (3) early in the chase. However, Rohit Sharma played a crucial knock upfront, joining hands with Suresh Raina (89*) to lead India to victory. Rohit struck a vital 83 off 93 balls, which included 11 fours and a six. The hosts eventually won the game with five wickets remaining.

#3 102 - Birmingham 2019

Rohit Sharma was in sublime touch during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. As took on the hosts in Birmingham, the Indian opener slammed a brilliant ton, although in vain eventually.

England, batting first, put up a mammoth total of 337/7 on the board. It was a stiff chase for the visitors. Rohit led India's charge with a century, making 102 runs off 109 deliveries with 15 boundaries and a strike rate of 93.57. However, India fell short despite his hundred and were restricted to 306/5, thus losing the game by 31 runs.

#2 87 - Lucknow 2023

One of Rohit Sharma's best knocks against England in ODIs came in Lucknow during the 2023 World Cup. On a tricky pitch and tough conditions, India mustered 229/9 batting first.

Skipper Rohit led from the front with a well-measured 87 run-knock off 101 balls. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings as he almost single-handedly guided India to a 200-plus total. The hosts eventually bowled England out for 129 runs and registered a thumping 100-run win. Rohit was also awarded 'Player of the Match'.

#1 137* - Nottingham 2018

In the first ODI during India's tour of England in 2018 at Nottingham, Rohit Sharma delivered his best performance against the opposition in the ODI format. India bowled the hosts out for a modest total of 268 first up.

Opening the batting, Rohit laid the platform for the chase, making sure that the visitors got over the line with ease. He slammed an unbeaten 137 off just 114 balls, striking at 120.17 including 15 fours and 4 sixes. Along with Virat Kohli (75), Rohit's knock took India home with eight wickets to spare.

