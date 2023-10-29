Rohit Sharma scores 87, but England restrict India to 229/9 in match 29 of 2023 World Cup

David Willey (3/45), Chris Woakes (2/33) and Adil Rashid (2/35) starred with the ball as England restricted India to 229/9 in match 29 of the 2023 World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October. For India, skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 87 off 101, while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 49 off 47.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India’s openers were watchful in the first couple of overs. Rohit took on Willey in the third over and struck him for a four and two sixes. Woakes, however, struck in the next over, cleaning up Shubman Gill (9) with one that nipped back in sharply. Virat Kohli was tied down and perished for a nine-ball duck, holing out to mid-off off Willey’s bowling.

India were three down for 40 when Shreyas Iyer (4 off 16) yet again perished to the pull shot, completely miscuing a short of length delivery from Woakes. Rohit and KL Rahul lifted India with a fourth-wicket stand of 91.

With the pitch on the slower side, both batters were watchful. The Indian captain brought up a resolute half-century by hoicking Mark Wood it over wide mid-on for two. The next ball was flicked over fine leg for a maximum.

Rahul (39 off 58) was, however, dismissed against the run of play. He went down the track for a premeditated swipe against Willey and skied the ball to mid-on. Rohit was looking good for a hundred, but fell to leg-spinner Adil Rashid, also miscuing a big hit.

The Indian opener picked the googly and tried to smash it, but failed to get his timing right. Liam Livingstone took a good sliding catch at deep midwicket. Rohit’s excellent knock featured 10 fours and three sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav guides India past 200

India suffered another setback in the 41st over when Rashid trapped Ravindra Jadeja leg before for 8. The England leggie got one to turn past the Indian left-hander’s inside edge. The umpire raised his finger after which Jadeja took the DRS. He, however, had to walk back as the decision stayed as umpire’s call.

Suryakumar played a mature knock under pressure, adding some crucial runs for India. He got off the mark with the second ball he faced, chipping a length ball between the bowler and mid-on for four. Suryakumar showed uncharacteristic patience, while hitting some impressive boundaries in between. In Rashid’s last over, he swept a tossed-up delivery behind square for four.

The unconventional batter began the 46th over by nonchalantly flicking Wood for a six over fine leg. He, however, missed out on a fifty, slicing a catch off Willey to deep point. Jasprit Bumrah (16) and Kuldeep Yadav (9) added a handy 21 for the ninth wicket to push India’s total to 229.