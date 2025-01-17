Rohit Sharma vs Babar Azam - comparing the stats of the two after 123 ODIs

Two of cricket's modern greats, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will square off against each other when India take on Pakistan in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy on February 23. While the duo has tasted incredible success with the bat in all three formats, their dominance in ODIs has established them as two of the greatest ever to do it in the 50-over format.

Rohit is much senior between the two, having started his ODI career back in 2007. Meanwhile, Babar's first 50-over outing for Pakistan came in 2015 after the side's disappointing World Cup.

The two batting giants have been breaking ODI records for fun with Babar fast approaching 6,000 runs in the format. The former Pakistan captain has played 123 50-over international games in his illustrious career, while Rohit has featured in 265 ODIs for India.

Yet, a worthwhile exercise would be analyzing how the Indian skipper fared after 123 ODIs and finding out where Babar stands after the same number of ODI matches as we look forward to their matchup in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Overall counting numbers

It is one-way traffic in Babar Azam's favor when it comes to counting numbers like overall runs, half-centuries, and centuries after 123 ODIs between himself and Rohit Sharma.

The stylish Pakistan batter scored a half-century in his maiden ODI innings and never looked back, amassing an incredible 5,957 runs after 123 matches. Meanwhile, Rohit played most of his first 123 ODIs in the middle-order and struggled for consistency, resulting in only 3,427 runs.

The milestones similarly show Babar as the more dominant ODI batter at the 123-match mark. The 30-year-old boasts 19 centuries to Rohit's four and 34 half-centuries to Rohit's 22.

Rohit vs Babar - Counting numbers

Babar's remarkable consistency is further highlighted by the fact that he is in the top five for the fastest to every 1000 runs from 1,000 to 5,000 ODI runs, including being the fastest all-time to 5,000 ODI runs.

Yet, the champion Indian batter did score one of his three double tons in his first 123 ODI outings - a feat Babar is still to achieve in his 123-match 50-over career.

Nevertheless, it is obvious Babar triumphs Rohit in overall counting numbers by a fair margin after 123 ODIs each.

Winner: Babar Azam

Overall Impact numbers

Babar had the advantage of batting in the top order for most of his 123 ODIs compared to Rohit, who was often in the middle and lower middle-order in that duration. Hence, it is only fair we put more stock on their impact numbers - overall average, strike rate, average in wins, centuries and half-centuries in wins after 123 ODIs each.

Unfortunately for Rohit, Babar beats in terms of overall ODI average at 56.73 to 35.69. Even the strike rate battles goes to the Pakistan batter after 123 ODIs each at 88.21 to 78.61.

Rohit vs Babar - Impact numbers

The Indian captain boasts an excellent record in wins in his first 123 ODIs with an average of 45.91 and a strike rate of 81.03. Yet, Babar has Bradman-esque numbers in Pakistan wins with an average of 77.34 and a strike rate of over 89.

Babar's 15 centuries and 20 half-centuries in wins after 123 ODIs are also considerably better than Rohit's three centuries and 13 half-centuries in the same number of games.

Winner: Babar Azam

Key Opposition and conditions-based numbers

Some of the other key comparable numbers include how Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam fared home and away and against the tougher oppositions. For the sake of this exercise, ODI games against Australia, South Africa, India/Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand have been considered for both batters.

For starters, let us look at which of the two boasted better home and away ODI numbers after 123 games.

Rohit vs Babar - Home and away numbers

Much like most of the other numbers, Babar Azam trumps Rohit Sharma in terms of average and strike rate at home and away after 123 ODIs.

Rohit vs Babar - against each opposition team

The one-sided tale continues when the numbers of the duo against the strongest oppositions are considered. Barring India-Pakistan matches, Babar crushes Rohit in terms of average against all other oppositions.

Winner: Babar Azam

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is crystal clear that Babar Azam holds a massive upper hand against Rohit Sharma in their respective first 123 ODI games. While the Indian skipper has since turned things around to become a legend of the format, the numbers highlight Rohit's struggles in the first half of his ODI career.

Meanwhile, Babar has been consistently brilliant throughout his stellar ODI career of 123 matches.

Winner: Babar Azam by a landslide.

