Rohit Sharma vs Ben Duckett - comparing their stats after 16 T20Is 

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Rohit Sharma retired from T20I cricket in June 2024. However, he left the game on a high, having led his team to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

India triumphed over South Africa by seven runs in the final in Barbados, claiming their second T20 World Cup title. It ended a long drought for an ICC trophy, their first since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit was instrumental in India’s World Cup campaign, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 257 runs from eight matches, including three fifties. He retired as the highest run scorer in T20I cricket, amassing 4,231 runs in 159 games, with 32 fifties and five centuries to his name.

In recent times, several cricketers have been making a mark in international cricket, with England’s Ben Duckett standing out for his aggressive approach. In this article, we’ll compare the T20I stats of Rohit Sharma and Ben Duckett after 16 matches.

Comparing the stats of Rohit Sharma and Ben Duckett after 16 T20Is

#1 Most runs

Rohit Sharma concluded his T20I career with an impressive 4,231 runs, including 325 runs from his first 16 matches, with the majority of his innings coming from the middle order. In comparison, England's opener Ben Duckett has accumulated 412 runs in the same number of games.

#2 Average and strike rate

Rohit Sharma accumulated 325 runs in his first 16 games across 14 innings, with a solid average of 36.11 and a strike rate of 128.97. In contrast, Ben Duckett, has a slightly lower average, having made 412 runs in 16 innings at an average of 29.43, but boasts a higher strike rate of 150.36.

#3 Most fifty-plus scores

Rohit Sharma hit three fifties in his first 16 T20I matches, with his highest being an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls against Australia at Kensington Oval in 2010. On the other hand, Ben Duckett has scored two fifties, with his highest being an unbeaten 70, which he achieved against Pakistan in Karachi in 2022.

Conclusion

Rohit Sharma had a solid start to his T20I career, initially batting in the middle order and playing several key match-winning knocks. As his career progressed, he moved to open the batting, setting numerous records and eventually retiring as the leading run-scorer in the format.

On the other hand, Ben Duckett has made a promising start to his T20I career. Known for his aggressive style, the southpaw will need to convert more of his innings into big scores if he aims to establish himself as one of the greats in T20I cricket.

