Rohit Sharma vs Chris Gayle - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the finest players to ever grace the game. While he has excelled across all formats, his greatest success has come in the 50-over format.

The Mumbai batter has played 268 ODIs for India, amassing 10,988 runs at an average of 49.05, including 57 fifties and 32 centuries. He is also second on the list of players with the most sixes in ODI cricket, with 338 maximums.

Meanwhile, former West Indies opener Chris Gayle ranks third on the same list with 331 sixes. The explosive batter featured in 301 ODIs, scoring 10,480 runs at an average of 37.83, with 54 fifties and 25 hundreds.

Both players boast remarkable records in the 50-over format, and in this article, we will compare their statistics in the Champions Trophy.

Comparing the stats of Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma in the Champions Trophy

#1 Overall runs

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle accumulated 791 runs in 17 Champions Trophy matches, averaging 52.73 with a strike rate of 88.77. His impressive record includes one fifty and three centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 133 against South Africa.

Player Matches Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Chris Gayle 17 791 52.73 88.77 1 3 Rohit Sharma 10 481 53.44 82.50 4 1

On the other hand, India’s current ODI captain Rohit Sharma has played 10 matches in the Champions Trophy, amassing 481 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 82.50. His record includes four fifties and one century, with his highest score being an unbeaten 123 against Bangladesh.

#2 Statistics of the duo across editions

Throughout his career, Chris Gayle participated in four editions of the ICC Champions Trophy (2002, 2004, 2006, and 2013). In the 2002 edition, Gayle played two matches, scoring 82 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 84.53, with his highest score being 49.

In the 2004 edition, he appeared in four matches, amassing 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 72.39, including one half-century, with his highest score being 99 against Bangladesh.

Player Edition Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Chris Gayle 2002 82 41 84.53 0 0 2004 139 34.75 72.39 1 0 2006 474 79 92.94 0 3 2013 96 32 104.34 0 0

During the 2006 edition, Gayle enjoyed a stellar campaign, scoring 474 runs in eight matches at an impressive average of 79 and a strike rate of 92.94, including three centuries. His highest score was an unbeaten 133 against South Africa in the second semi-final.

In the 2013 edition, Gayle played three matches, accumulating 96 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 104.34, with his highest score being 39 against Pakistan.

In contrast, Rohit Sharma has played in two editions of the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2017). In the 2013 edition, which India won, Rohit scored 177 runs in five matches at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 75.96, including two fifties, with his highest score being 65 against South Africa.

Player Edition Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Rohit Sharma 2013 177 35.40 75.96 2 0 2017 304 76 86.85 2 1

In the 2017 edition, Rohit had an even more impressive run, accumulating 304 runs in five matches at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 86.85. He hit two fifties and one century, with his highest score being an unbeaten 123 against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Chris Gayle featured in 17 Champions Trophy matches for the West Indies, helping secure 12 victories. In those games, the left-handed batter accumulated 648 runs at an impressive average of 64.8, including three centuries and one fifty.

Player Innings Runs Average Fifties Hundreds Chris Gayle 12 648 64.8 1 3 Rohit Sharma 8 403 50.38 3 1

Rohit Sharma has featured in 10 Champions Trophy matches for India, with the team winning eight of them. In those victories, the Mumbai batter has scored 403 runs from eight innings, averaging 50.38, with three fifties and one century.

