Rohit Sharma vs David Warner - comparing their records after 67 Tests 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma failed to impress on his return to the Ranji Trophy. In the match against Jammu and Kashmir for Mumbai, Rohit scored just 3 and 28 in two innings, respectively.

After another poor show, he is not a part of Mumbai's playing XI for their ongoing game against Meghalaya. Instead, the right-hander was seen practicing in the nets at the MCA BKC stadium outside Mumbai's match.

Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact with the bat during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series. He managed just 31 runs from three innings and even dropped himself from the final Test in Sydney due to his poor form.

The right-hander's future in Test cricket appears to be hanging by the thread and it remains to be seen whether he continue to play the longest format for India. Rohit has played 67 Tests for India in his career so far.

On that note, let us compare his numbers in the longest format with former Australian opener David Warner, who retired from Test cricket in 2024.

Rohit Sharma's record after 67 Tests

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut back against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata back in 2013. Coming in to bat at No. 6 in India's first innings, a young Rohit announced himself in style, smashing 177 runs off 301 balls including 23 fours and a six. He was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant knock on his Test debut.

The 37-year-old has played 67 Tests and batted in 116 innings so far. He has accumulated 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 fifties to his name. The Indian captain has also slammed 473 boundaries and 88 sixes in the format.

Rohit Sharma also has a double hundred in Test cricket, which is also his highest individual score in the format. His first and only double ton came against South Africa in 2019 in Ranchi. Opening the batting, he scored 212 runs off 255 balls with 28 fours and six sixes in the first innings.

David Warner's record after 67 Tests

Australian opener David Warner, who retired from Test cricket after the series against Pakistan in 2024, has played 112 Tests, amassing 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 hundreds and 37 fifties to his name.

The left-hander made his Test debut against New Zealand at Brisbane in 2011. Looking at his records after his first 67 Tests, Warner had accumulated 5,818 runs from 125 innings at an average of 48.48 with 20 hundreds and 25 half-centuries. He also hit 700 fours and 53 sixes.

During this time, his highest score in the format was 253, which came against New Zealand at Perth in 2015. Warner took just 286 deliveries for this knock in the first innings, hitting 24 boundaries and a couple of sixes as well.

While Rohit Sharma is behind Warner in terms of runs scored after 67 Tests, the Australian also had a better average, more number of hundreds and half-centuries.

Both batters are known for their aggressive brand of cricket. However, Rohit's strike rate is 57.05 while Warner, after his first 67 Tests, had a higher strike rate of 77.12.

