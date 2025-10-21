Rohit Sharma vs David Warner - comparing their stats after 161 ODIs amid AUS vs IND 2025 series

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma made his return to international cricket in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia on Sunday, October 19, in Perth. This was Rohit’s first game since leading India to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy and his first appearance after being removed as captain, with Shubman Gill succeeding him.

The 38-year-old didn’t have the best outing, scoring just eight runs off 14 balls. India also struggled, losing the match by seven wickets under the DLS method. The opener will be looking to bring his A-game in the remaining two matches as India aim to bounce back.

Rohit has featured in 274 ODIs over his career, establishing himself as one of India’s finest batters. On that note, here’s a comparison of his stats with former Australia opener David Warner after 161 ODIs.

Comparing the stats of Rohit Sharma and David Warner after 161 ODIs

#1 Most runs

Rohit Sharma has featured in 274 ODIs for India, scoring 11,176 runs at an average of 48.59 and a strike rate of 92.76, including 58 fifties and 32 centuries. Notably, in his first 161 ODIs, the Mumbai batter amassed 5,617 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Rohit Sharma 161 155 5617 David Warner 161 159 6932

Meanwhile, David Warner played 161 ODIs for Australia between 2009 and 2023, accumulating 6,932 runs in 159 innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Rohit Sharma had a modest start to his ODI career, averaging just 31.79 after 100 matches. However, by the time he reached 161 games, his average had improved to 43.21, with a strike rate of 84.72.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rohit Sharma 161 43.21 84.72 David Warner 161 45.30 97.26

Meanwhile, David Warner finished his 161-ODI stint with an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 97.26, both figures slightly higher than Rohit’s at the same stage of his career.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

In his first 161 ODI matches, Rohit Sharma scored 32 fifties and 12 centuries. During this period, he recorded his career-best innings of 264 runs off 173 balls, including 33 fours and nine sixes, against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 2014.

Player 50s 100s Highest score Rohit Sharma 32 12 264 David Warner 33 22 179

In comparison, David Warner played 161 ODIs, hitting 33 fifties and 22 centuries. His highest score was 179 off 128 balls, featuring 19 fours and five sixes, against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in 2017.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Out of Rohit Sharma’s first 161 ODIs, India won 91 matches. In these outings, the right-handed batter scored 3,436 runs in 87 innings at an average of 39.51 with a strike rate of 85.67, including 20 fifties and seven centuries.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50-plus scores Rohit Sharma 91 87 3436 39.51 85.67 27 David Warner 93 93 4744 53.91 101.96 38

Meanwhile, David Warner represented Australia in 161 games, winning 93 matches in his career. During this period, the opening batter scored 4,744 runs in 93 innings at an average of 53.91 with a strike rate of 101.96, registering 21 fifties and 17 centuries.

