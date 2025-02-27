Rohit Sharma vs Joe Root - comparing their stats in ICC ODI tournaments

Team India and England have been arguably two of the four best sides apart from Australia and New Zealand in ICC ODI events over the past decade. While India have not won a title in this period, they have been the hallmark of consistency in World Cups and Champions Trophies. Meanwhile, England won their first-ever 50-over ICC title in 2019 and reached the semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The success of the two teams have been built on the contrasting nature of dominance from Rohit Sharma and Joe Root. While Rohit has been scoring centuries for fun and providing blazing starts over the last few ICC ODI events, Root has been England Mr. Reliable in this stretch.

The Indian opener holds the recoed for the most centuries with seven in ODI World Cups.

The duo have also played in identical 50-over ICC events during their illustrious careers - three Champions Trophies (2013, 2017 and 2025) and as many World Cups (2015, 2019 and 2023). Unfortunately for Root, his dream of adding a Champions Trophy title to his kitty has to wait after England suffered an embarrassing first-round exit with their defeat to Afghanistan in the ongoing edition.

Rohit, however, has led India to a third consecutive Champions Trophy semifinal and is searching for his second title overall in the tournament after the 2013 triumph.

Considering the fact that the two batting legends have played the same number of ICC ODI events and featured in the same tournaments, a comparison of their numbers should be an interesting exercise.

Here, we indulge on that and find out who has fared better between Rohit Sharma and Joe Root in ICC ODI events.

Counting numbers

Rohit Sharma and Joe Root boast sensational overall ODI numbers, combining for almost 18,000 runs and 49 centuries. Similarly, their numbers in ICC ODI events have been stellar over a long career.

Yet, who has scored more runs and raised the willow more for milestones in these big tournaments?

Rohit vs Root - Overall Numbers in ICC ODI events

That the duo have played almost the same number of matches makes it easier to compare their other numbers. Despite the three extra matches, Rohit's lead over Root in overall runs and milestones is considerably higher.

Yet, it is worth mentioning that the Indian skipper has opened throughout in these games, while Root has batted at No.3 predominantly with the occasion demotion to the middle-order. Hence, it is fair to see these two factors make the battle of their quantitative numbers a push.

Edge: Tie

More impactful in ICC ODI events- Rohit or Root?

Coming to the most important section of the Rohit Sharma vs Joe Root comparison - who has better impact numbers in ICC ODI numbers? With time, white-ball cricket has tilted towards rewarding teams with more impact-driven players than those with better counting numbers.

The key indicators of impact include consistency and dominance, which in batting terms equates to average and strike rate. Another important impact metric in a team sport is the average and strike rate in team wins.

Rohit vs Root - Impact Numbers in ICC ODI events

The above table clearly shows Rohit and Root's incredible impact on India and England's success in global white-ball events. Both batters average over 50 with a strike rate in excess of 90 overall and in team wins.

However, the Indian opener edges England's No. 3 in three out of the four fields of this category to seal the deal. While Root's average of 61.28 is slightly higher than Rohit's 59.83 in victories, the reverse is true in terms of overall averages and strike rate overall and in wins.

Edge: Rohit Sharma

Clutch and consistency numbers

Beyond the numbers in an entire tournament, fans often point to performances and numbers in the knockout games during player debates. Hence, it is only fair we look at Rohit Sharma and Joe Root's numbers in the semifinals and finals of ICC ODI events.

In addition, the comparison would be more complete if we look at how the duo performed in setting totals and run-chases.

Rohit vs Root - Clutch and Consistency numbers in ICC ODI events

It is crystal clear that both batters step up and produce their best regardless of batting first or second - evidenced by their stellar numbers (above table) in both departments.

However, Rohit has better averages and strike rates in both cases in ICC ODI tournaments. The veteran Indian batter also boasts considerably better numbers in semifinal and final games compared to the former England captain.

Edge: Rohit Sharma

Conclusion

The battle for supremacy between Rohit Sharma and Joe Root in ICC ODI events is as evenly-fought as they come. However, the former has slightly better numbers across the board compared to the English great to emerge victorious.

Winner: Rohit Sharma

